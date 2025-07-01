Solid skid steer tires are among the new parts offerings from Ignite Attachments.

Ignite Attachments has expanded beyond attachments for compact equipment to selling replacement parts and lubricants for skid steers, mini track loaders and compact tractors.

The new items now being offered by the online, direct retailer include:

Solid skid steer tires – available in multiple sizes and tread patterns and designed to reduce downtime and maintenance costs over air-filled tires.

Hydraulic kits for compact tractors – “The third-function valve kits provide seamless hydraulic control for attachments like grapples and snowplows, while the top and tilt kits give operators in-seat control over implement angle and position for improved efficiency,” the company says. “The new hydraulic top links further enhance implement control, with double-acting cylinders and check valves that prevent drift and ensure precision in the field.”

Grease.

Hydraulic fluid.

Poly cutting edges.

Ignite says the following products are on the way:

Steel cutting edges.

Wafer brushes.

Replacement tracks.

Ignite's checkout system includes tailored recommendations for shoppers.

“Now, when customers come to us for a grapple or land plane, they can also pick up replacement tires, grease or hydraulic kits,” says Trisha Pearson, business director for Ignite Attachments. “It’s all about giving operators what they need in one place and on their terms.”