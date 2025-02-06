Ignite Attachments: Contractors More Comfortable Ordering Online

Ignite Attachments' angle broom for skid steers and compact track loaders in snow
Ignite Attachments' angle broom for skid steers and compact track loaders.
Ignite Attachments

Since its launch in November 2022, Ignite Attachments’ online store has been growing in popularity and in its number of products for sale.

The e-commerce site now offers hundreds of products, including construction equipment attachments, tractor implements and machine parts and accessories – even grease, hydraulic fluid and, as of November, tracks.

Customers can first go to the site’s Fit Finder, input their equipment’s make and model, and the attachments Ignite has available will show up. The company manufactures its own attachments and continues to roll out new models and improvements. After ordering online, they are delivered directly to the customer.

On the first visit to the site, the customer tends to be a bit hesitant about ordering an attachment worth thousands of dollars online, said Sales Manager Jared Medhus at Ignite’s booth at the recent World of Concrete show. But after the first successful sale and delivery, attitudes change.

“There's not a second thought the second time around,” Medhus said. “It's a comfort level that people are getting.”

Following a busy 2024 of adding new products, the company has no plans to slow down, he added. About a dozen new products are planned for 2025.

One new product slated in the next six weeks or so is a “box plane” for compact tractors. It’s basically two tools in one, a combination box blade and land plane. The 48-inch-wide tool serves growing demand from customers for scarifiers on land planes.

“It's like a box blade, but it has bars across it, knives for cutting,” Medhus said. “It has a lift gate in the back that you can adjust manually, or we have a hydraulic option.”

Then in February, the company plans to roll out its own line of grapples for compact tractors. The rake-style grapples will be offered in widths of 48 and 60 inches. They will have a wide opening top that can be flipped for back dragging, Medhus said. The original plan was to launch them in 2027, but he said the company has been hearing high demand.  

“We've got a really great balance between weight for strength and rigidity for durability, and maximizing the picking ability of it using the lift capacity of the tractor,” he said.

Medhus said there will also be some new products for construction equipment, with a focus on engineering improvements to accommodate customer requests.

As an example, he pointed to the company’s popular angle-broom attachment. To deal with typical coning issues, a company engineer suggested enabling the drum to be turned around. So Ignite designed the attachment to be flipped 180 degrees, a process that takes about 8 minutes, to increase bristle life, he said.

“It's just those little things that we're able to do as we develop these products by ourselves,” Medhus explained. “We're able to be very agile and very adaptive and be able to figure out what really makes a good product.”

 

