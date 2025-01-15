Danuser has expanded its material-handling attachment line with the new MAC bucket, designed to transport, mix and dispense concrete, gravel, asphalt and other materials.

The 615-pound material and conveying bucket can be used with skid steers, compact track loaders, utility tractors or any other machines compatible with a standard skid steer quick-attach mount. It can be mounted from either side of the bucket for left or right discharge. It requires up to 24 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow and up to 3,500 psi.

Danuser says the bucket is designed to replace the manual labor of moving and mixing materials while helping contractors reach tight or difficult areas for pouring footings, slabs, sidewalks, piers and more.

The MAC Bucket has a rugged design that includes a heavy-duty motor for durability, the company says. The hopper has a half-yard capacity. An optional extension increases the capacity to ¾-yard. There is no discharge gate, and the bucket can self-load from loose piles.

Two auger options are available. The 6.5-inch rubber auger is designed for mixing and pouring concrete up to 1-inch slump, while the 6-inch steel auger is ideal for handling washed gravel up to ¾-inch, sand and asphalt.

The bucket comes with two 24-inch multi-linked chutes and two 7-foot hoses with flush-faced couplers. A standard safety grate, including integrated bag busters, can be opened from either side of the bucket.