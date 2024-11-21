Kage says the SnowFire box and plow blade link together in seconds, and no pins, bolts or hinges are required.

Kage Innovation has introduced a new 54-inch SnowFire snow plow and pusher system designed specifically for clearing sidewalks with mini skid steers and mini track loaders.

The two-in-one system can be used on any mini skid steer or track loader that is narrower than the sidewalk to clear snow away from buildings and off curbs or push snow with the containment box.

Operators can clear a path with the plow and then grab the Snowkage box to push out their piles or windrows. The box hooks onto the machine in seconds, with no pins, bolts or hinges required, the company says.

The box and blade combined weigh 1,135 pounds. For extra-small machines with limited counterweight options, Kage recommends using only the 800-pound angle blade without the box to prevent the machine from tipping forward.

The 54-inch SnowFire system offers many of the same features as its larger counterparts, such as the 35-degree plow angle. This prevents snow from building up when plowing at slower speeds and allows the operator to windrow with the box off and then attach the containment box for pushing and stacking if needed.

The slot plate offers 12 degrees of oscillation to help the blade maintain constant contact with the sidewalk – even when angled – without any twisting between the machine and the blade. The poly skids on the box prevent damage to the sidewalk. An optional polyurethane cutting edge provides additional protection to paved surfaces and surrounding grassy areas.

Kage says the SnowFire system is “overbuilt by design” for durability, easy basic maintenance, and minimal repairs.