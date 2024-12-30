Unicontrol says its new 2D machine control solution – Unicontrol2D – offers small- to medium-size contractors “a user-friendly, precise and affordable entry point into machine-controlled construction.”

The system can be retrofitted to any existing machine by attaching IMU sensors to the exterior and adding a tablet inside the cab. An optional laser receiver will allow users to achieve more accurate results. Unicontrol parent company, Spectra Precision, offers lasers and laser receivers with 2-millimeter accuracy.

To use the system, operators first need to set a target surface — either with the bucket tip or a laser, depending on their setup. The in-cab interface, which is connected to the IMU sensors, will give operators instant feedback on the depth and slope for precision digging and grading.

With the Store & Load function, operators can save reference points and continue working with consistent precision after moving the machine. Operators can also connect their joystick to Unicontrol2D for customized controls and quick job adjustments with minimal screen interaction.

Unicontrol2D features the same hardware setup as the company’s 3D system, making it easier and more affordable for companies to upgrade as their needs change, the company says. Only GNSS antennas need to be installed to make the machine 3D-ready.

Niels Bjerregaard, CEO of Unicontrol, says, “Unicontrol2D allows companies of all sizes to embrace the technology of the future without the initial financial strain. And combined with Spectra’s high-quality lasers and laser receivers, end users have an even larger range of projects they can work on efficiently.”

[Watch: Unicontrol Offers Simple, Cost-Effective Machine Control for Small Contractors]