ASV has introduced a range of new forestry, construction, landscaping and snow clearing attachments for its compact track loaders and skid steers.

The new tools include include:

A low-flow mulcher : Heavy-duty construction ensures strength and durability while shredding through trees or dense, stringy and fibrous materials.

: Heavy-duty construction ensures strength and durability while shredding through trees or dense, stringy and fibrous materials. Stump grinders: ASV’s electric drive stump grinders can chew up any size stump in tight areas that would be difficult to access with larger equipment. The cutting wheel is offset for better visibility and features durable carbide teeth.

ASV’s electric drive stump grinders can chew up any size stump in tight areas that would be difficult to access with larger equipment. The cutting wheel is offset for better visibility and features durable carbide teeth. Angle brooms: Sweep dirt, snow and other debris using ASV’s robust angle brooms constructed of high-guage steel.

Sweep dirt, snow and other debris using ASV’s robust angle brooms constructed of high-guage steel. A teleboom: Ideal for general construction, truss installation and material handling, the teleboom can extend beyond 21 feet. It is constructed of durable, lightweight tubular steel.

Ideal for general construction, truss installation and material handling, the teleboom can extend beyond 21 feet. It is constructed of durable, lightweight tubular steel. A long floor bucket: The heavy-duty, low-profile dirt bucket is easily visible from the cab and provides convenient material movement and grading performance. The cutting edge is replaceable.

The heavy-duty, low-profile dirt bucket is easily visible from the cab and provides convenient material movement and grading performance. The cutting edge is replaceable. A cold planer : Cut asphalt and concrete with easy maneuverability around manhole covers thanks to the side shift and depth control adjustments. The solid drum creates fine, recyclable aggregate, while the adjustable skid shoes help manage uneven terrain.

: Cut asphalt and concrete with easy maneuverability around manhole covers thanks to the side shift and depth control adjustments. The solid drum creates fine, recyclable aggregate, while the adjustable skid shoes help manage uneven terrain. A v-blade: ASV’s v-blade can break through deep drifts to clear snow in fewer passes. The v-blade automatically adapts to uneven ground while allowing full down pressure. Blades can be independently angled 30 degrees forward or backward from the cab.

ASV says the attachments are tested and optimized for their machines to ensure plug-and-play performance.

“We are growing our attachment line to provide customers with the performance they need out of their attachment and ASV machine right out of the gate,” said Frank Gangi, Yanmar Compact Equipment North America product manager – attachments. “These new additions to the line are just another step towards providing operators with all of the tools they need to get more done in more places.”

Buyers can purchase and finance the attachments with the loader through an ASV dealer. ASV backs the attachments with a two-year warranty. Parts and support are available directly through the company.

[Related Content: ASV Expands Line of Construction and Landscaping Attachments]

ASV