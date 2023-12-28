ASV Reveals New Attachments for CTLs and Skid Steers

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 28, 2023
ASV Angler Broom attachment on a compact track loader
ASV

ASV has introduced a range of new forestry, construction, landscaping and snow clearing attachments for its compact track loaders and skid steers.

The new tools include include:

  • A low-flow mulcher: Heavy-duty construction ensures strength and durability while shredding through trees or dense, stringy and fibrous materials.
  • Stump grinders: ASV’s electric drive stump grinders can chew up any size stump in tight areas that would be difficult to access with larger equipment. The cutting wheel is offset for better visibility and features durable carbide teeth.
  • Angle brooms: Sweep dirt, snow and other debris using ASV’s robust angle brooms constructed of high-guage steel.
  • A teleboom: Ideal for general construction, truss installation and material handling, the teleboom can extend beyond 21 feet. It is constructed of durable, lightweight tubular steel.
  • A long floor bucket: The heavy-duty, low-profile dirt bucket is easily visible from the cab and provides convenient material movement and grading performance. The cutting edge is replaceable.
  • A cold planer: Cut asphalt and concrete with easy maneuverability around manhole covers thanks to the side shift and depth control adjustments. The solid drum creates fine, recyclable aggregate, while the adjustable skid shoes help manage uneven terrain.
  • A v-blade: ASV’s v-blade can break through deep drifts to clear snow in fewer passes. The v-blade automatically adapts to uneven ground while allowing full down pressure. Blades can be independently angled 30 degrees forward or backward from the cab.

ASV says the attachments are tested and optimized for their machines to ensure plug-and-play performance.

“We are growing our attachment line to provide customers with the performance they need out of their attachment and ASV machine right out of the gate,” said Frank Gangi, Yanmar Compact Equipment North America product manager – attachments. “These new additions to the line are just another step towards providing operators with all of the tools they need to get more done in more places.”

Buyers can purchase and finance the attachments with the loader through an ASV dealer. ASV backs the attachments with a two-year warranty. Parts and support are available directly through the company. 

[Related Content: ASV Expands Line of Construction and Landscaping Attachments]

ASV Teleboom attachment for skid steer and CTLsTeleboom attachmentASV

ASV Stump Grinder Attachment for skid steers and CTLsStump grinder attachmentASV

Related Stories
Rototilt RC Series Tiltrotator Product Line
Compact equipment attachments
Rototilt Launches its Smallest Tiltrotators Yet, the RC1 & RC2
Hilltip Icestriker DSB drop spreader for compact tractors and loaders
Compact equipment attachments
Hilltip's New IceStriker DSB Drop Spreader Fights Snow and Ice
IronCraft X-Treme Tree Reaper brush cutter attachment on a CTL
Compact equipment attachments
IronCraft's X-Treme Tree Reaper Slashes Trees up to 7 Inches Thick
Inspired by You. Designed for the Job. Committed to Success.
Partner Insights
Inspired by You. Designed for the Job. Committed to Success.
Top Stories
1905 150 Case steam tractor side view smoke coming out stack
Vintage Equipment
The Rarest of the Rare: Top 5 Vintage Equipment Stories of 2023
Check out a Guinness World Record steam tractor, a 1951 "Mighty Mouse dozer, a 1919 Best 25 rescued by helicopter, and more.
Dirt host bryan furnace testing cat 306 compact excavator
The Dirt
Test Runs & Closer Looks – Top 5 Video Episodes of "The Dirt" in 2023
Leeboy_electric_Paver 8520C
Roadbuilding equipment
Top Roadbuilding Equipment of 2023: Pavers, Planers, Rollers & More
Deere 145 X-Tier electric excavator
Technology
Top Tech Stories of 2023: Attention on Alternative Power
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Beyond Machines: Unleashing the full potential of connected construction
Whether you know it or not, not being connected is hurting your construction business. This is a map to unleash your potential—empowering your team across workflows, with the right data to make the right decisions, at the right time.
DownloadView All