Rototilt Intros RC3 Tiltrotator with New Control System

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 16, 2023
Rototilt RC3 Tiltrotator
Rototilt

Despite its low weight, Rototilt says its new RC3 tiltrotator for 6- to 12-metric-ton excavators can withstand a breakout torque of up to 85 kNm and a working pressure of up to 25 MPa.

The RC3 is part of the company’s new RC series, which gives operators more precise control of tiltrotator functions. It is the smallest tiltrotator in Rototilt’s lineup able to be paired with Rototilt Control, an integrated system of tiltrotators, joysticks, a user-friendly control system and the remote assistance RC Connect app. Precision is further enhanced thanks to the unit’s pressure-compensated hydraulics.

“Smaller excavators are also becoming increasingly advanced. The innovations within Rototilt Control can provide significant advantages for these particular machines,” says Product Manager Sven-Roger Ekström. “With dedicated space for the excavator system and improved hydraulics, the RC3 can offer even greater precision for smaller excavators.”

The standard SecureLock safety lock keeps the load in place even in the event of a sudden pressure drop. Operators can access the SecureLock directly in the RC System’s new 4.3-inch touchscreen display with just two presses of a button.

“Safety in the workplace is crucial. SecureLock is based on a patented solution incorporating electronic sensors in the safety lock and satisfies the high safety demands set out in EN474,” he adds. “The fact that SecureLock is included as standard in the RC series and that the display in RC System has built-in buttons for managing the safety lock is an important step in our product development.”

The RC3 is compatible with Rototilt’s MC-S45 or MC-S50 S-Coupler or its MC-QC45-4 or MC-QC45-5 QuickChange Coupler.

The RC3 is scheduled to go on sale in October 2023, and more launches are expected in the future, according to Rototilt.

Quick Specs:

  • Machine weight, max: 13,230 – 26,455 pounds
  • Max bucket width: 59 inches
  • Max breakout force: 18,210 lbf
  • Max breakout torque: 62,695 ft-lb
  • Tilt angle (2x): 40°
  • Rotation speed (1 rotation per): 7.0 s at 13 gpm
  • Working pressure: 3,626 psi
  • Recommended hydraulic flow: 19 gpm
