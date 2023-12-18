One year since its launch, Rototilt says its Rototilt Control product line of tiltrotators is now complete.

The company has introduced the RC1 and RC2 compact tiltrotators, the two smallest models in the RC series. The RC1 is compatible with excavators from 1.5 to 3.5 tonnes, while the RC2 fits with 3- to 6.5-tonne models.

“This is what we’ve been working towards all along,” says Sven-Roger Ekström, Product Manager at Rototilt. “Excavators weighing from 1.5 to 43 tonnes can now use the products that make up the Rototilt Control product line.”

According to Rototilt, tiltrotators for compact excavators have steadily increased in popularity in recent years.“We are seeing more and more people discovering the benefits of tiltrotators for small excavators,” adds Ekström. “They work well in confined spaces and the extra flexibility that a tiltrotator provides can make a big difference. We are happy to also be able to offer our latest product line to users who work in this type of environment.”

The RC1 features cast rotor housing and a taller attachment frame than earlier models, providing more space for electronics and hydraulics. A level plug makes it easy to see the oil level in the housing.

The RC2 is based on the same concept as Rototilt’s larger models with an integrated swivel. The company says this design requires less hose routing while providing increased flow capacity. Despite its low weight, the RC2 offers high breakout torque and flow capacity when using hydraulic tools under the tiltrotator, the company says.

Precision is enhanced thanks to the new RC System control system, an integrated system of tiltrotators, joysticks, a user-friendly control system and the remote assistance RC Connect app. Operators can use RC Connect for remote support as well as Rototilt’s own new RC Joysticks.

“Users who want to take their tiltrotator system to the next level will be pleased to learn that RC Joysticks and RC Connect will also be available for the very smallest excavators,” says Ekström. “Both this and the previous options that are now included as standard give the system that little bit extra. The whole system has been given a boost, both in terms of servicing and safety.”

New to the RC Series, the SecureLock safety lock is included as standard, making the entire product line EN474 compliant. A built-in sensor monitors locking pressure and increases safety.

According to Rototilt’s lead engineer, Niklas Bjuhr, this is something that has been a priority throughout product development. “We view it as only natural that our products must live up to the market’s demands and current regulations, so there was never any question about this when we developed RC Tiltrotators,” says Bjuhr. “SecureLock is an innovative solution for locking your work tool securely and easily. It provides reassurance for our users.”

The ILS central lubrication system also comes standard.

RC1 Quick Specs:

Machine weight, min-max: 3,307 – 7,716 pounds

Weight: 209 pounds

Bucket width, max: 39 inches

Breakout force, max: 7,868 pound-force

Breakout torque, max: 18,440 foot-pounds

Tilt angle (2x): 40 °

Rotation speed: 7.0 seconds at 4.0 gpm

Working pressure: 3,626 psi

RC2 Quick Specs: