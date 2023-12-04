Hilltip's New IceStriker DSB Drop Spreader Fights Snow and Ice

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 4, 2023
Available in 8- to 18-cubic-foot capacities, Hilltip’s new IceStriker DSB drop spreader can spread salt, sand and fine gravel on icy parking lots and pedestrian walkways.  

The winter maintenance attachment has a self-loading design and can be mounted on the front or back of compact tractors and loaders.

Hydraulic motors and conventional controls come standard on the IceStriker DSB. Customers can upgrade to the optional 12-volt electric drive and StrikeSmart controls. The StrikeSmart controls use either a hard-wired CAN bus controller or Bluetooth-enabled smartphone controls.  These automatic controllers feature Hilltip’s HTrack tracking software, which the company claims as the industry’s only two-way GPRS communication system that allows “unprecedented functionality.”

Using the HTrack system, customers can create geofenced work sites, set customized application rates, monitor drivers and document all activities remotely using a computer, smartphone or tablet.

When entering a jobsite, the StrikeSmart controller recognizes the site from the GPS antennae and will default to customized application rates for the site. Hilltip says the operator can focus on driving while the spreader automatically adjusts material feed rates according to travel speed. Operators can also monitor and manually adjust spreader settings on the intuitive controllers.

A standard top screen stops rocks and large material chunks from entering the hopper. Optional features include an LED rear light kit and various quick-hook attachments for front loader mounting.

