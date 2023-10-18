Designed to tackle tough landclearing applications, IronCraft is rolling out its new X-Treme Tree Reaper brush cutter.

The attachment comes in 60-, 72- or 78-inch cutting widths. Its three 5/8" AR400 bidirectional blades can eradicate brush, saplings, limbs and trees up to 7 inches in diameter. The blades are nonwelded for faster changeout in the field.

Two direct-drive motor options are available: a 16-26 gallon per minute gear motor or a 17-30 gallon per minute bent axis piston motor, which requires a drain case.

The X-Treme Tree Reaper has bolt-on replaceable skid shoes and a tapered deck for lower ground cutting. For a finer output, a grill and mulching teeth are available.

The one-year warranty does not cover the blades or hoses. The attachment will make its trade show debut at the 2023 Equip Expo.