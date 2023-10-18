IronCraft's X-Treme Tree Reaper Slashes Trees up to 7 Inches Thick

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 18, 2023
IronCraft X-Treme Tree Reaper brush cutter attachment on a CTL
IronCraft

Designed to tackle tough landclearing applications, IronCraft is rolling out its new X-Treme Tree Reaper brush cutter.

The attachment comes in 60-, 72- or 78-inch cutting widths. Its three 5/8" AR400 bidirectional blades can eradicate brush, saplings, limbs and trees up to 7 inches in diameter. The blades are nonwelded for faster changeout in the field.

Two direct-drive motor options are available: a 16-26 gallon per minute gear motor or a 17-30 gallon per minute bent axis piston motor, which requires a drain case.

The X-Treme Tree Reaper has bolt-on replaceable skid shoes and a tapered deck for lower ground cutting. For a finer output, a grill and mulching teeth are available.

The one-year warranty does not cover the blades or hoses. The attachment will make its trade show debut at the 2023 Equip Expo.

Related Stories
Rototilt RC3 Tiltrotator
Compact equipment attachments
Rototilt Intros RC3 Tiltrotator with New Control System
Loftness Kwik Cut brush cutter attachment on a Bobcat CTL
Compact equipment attachments
Loftness Intros Kwik Cut Brush Cutter for Skid Steers, CTLs
underside of IronCraft Forestry Disc Mulcher on compact track loader
Compact equipment attachments
IronCraft’s New Mulcher for Skid Steers, CTLs Fills Need for Speed
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
Kawasaki Mule Pro lineup of utility vehicles
Construction Equipment
Kawasaki's "Fastest, Most Powerful" UTVs Yet: The 2024 Mule Pro Series
Models in the 2024 Mule Pro Series deliver up to 42.7 pound-feet of torque and 1,500 pounds of towing capacity.
Greg Poole III and Greg Poole IV in front of Cat dozer Gregory Poole Equipment Co
Dealers
After 72 Years, Family-Owned Cat Dealer Keeps on Growing and Adapting
bobcat l95 compact wheel loader dumping snow
Compact equipment
Bobcat Unveils its Most Powerful Compact Wheel Loader, the L95
Maxresdefault 6529bfabb9dc8
The Dirt
Review: Deere’s New 350 P-Tier Excavator is in it for the Long Haul
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Challenges in Asset and Equipment Management
A complete and intuitive tracking solution makes it easy to keep your assets working and ready for the next job.
DownloadView All