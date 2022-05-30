ASV debuted two new compact track loaders late last year, the 4,000-pound RT-40 and the 12,990-pound RT-135F. Now the compact equipment manufacturer is expanding its line of dedicated performance-matched attachments for its tracked and skid steer loaders.
The new lineup of construction and landscaping attachments features augers and bits, breakers, trenchers and soil conditioners:
ASVAuger Drives
- Self-centering design
- 2” Hex shaft
- Planetary gear drive
Auger Bits
- Seven bit options – 6”, 9”, 12”, 18”, 24”, 30”, 36” (19PD only)
- Heavy-duty design
Breakers
- Central lubrication
- Field replaceable bushings
- Noise and vibration dampening components
ASVTrenchers
- Manual side-shift to trench close to objects (48" only)
- Direct drive motor
- Replaceable spoil auger
Soil Conditioners
- Power angling, +/- 25 degrees
- Large, solid urethane tires (72”, 84”)
- Solid urethane wheels (48”, 60”)
- Floating connection leveling
- Removable box end/wing plates
The attachments are available through ASV’s dealer network and include a two-year warranty with all parts and support available directly through ASV. Eligible customers can finance the attachments along with their ASV machine.