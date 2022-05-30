ASV debuted two new compact track loaders late last year, the 4,000-pound RT-40 and the 12,990-pound RT-135F. Now the compact equipment manufacturer is expanding its line of dedicated performance-matched attachments for its tracked and skid steer loaders.

The new lineup of construction and landscaping attachments features augers and bits, breakers, trenchers and soil conditioners:

ASVAuger Drives

Self-centering design

2” Hex shaft

Planetary gear drive

Auger Bits

Seven bit options – 6”, 9”, 12”, 18”, 24”, 30”, 36” (19PD only)

Heavy-duty design

Breakers

Central lubrication

Field replaceable bushings

Noise and vibration dampening components

ASVTrenchers

Manual side-shift to trench close to objects (48" only)

Direct drive motor

Replaceable spoil auger

Soil Conditioners

Power angling, +/- 25 degrees

Large, solid urethane tires (72”, 84”)

Solid urethane wheels (48”, 60”)

Floating connection leveling

Removable box end/wing plates

The attachments are available through ASV’s dealer network and include a two-year warranty with all parts and support available directly through ASV. Eligible customers can finance the attachments along with their ASV machine.