ASV Expands Line of Construction and Landscaping Attachments

Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 30, 2022
ASV RT-40 Compact Track Loader parked outside.
ASV

ASV debuted two new compact track loaders late last year, the 4,000-pound RT-40 and the 12,990-pound RT-135F. Now the compact equipment manufacturer is expanding its line of dedicated performance-matched attachments for its tracked and skid steer loaders.

The new lineup of construction and landscaping attachments features augers and bits, breakers, trenchers and soil conditioners:

ASV auger drive attachment for skid steers and compact track loadersASVAuger Drives

  • Self-centering design
  • 2” Hex shaft
  • Planetary gear drive

Auger Bits

  • Seven bit options – 6”, 9”, 12”, 18”, 24”, 30”, 36” (19PD only)
  • Heavy-duty design

Breakers

  • Central lubrication
  • Field replaceable bushings
  • Noise and vibration dampening components

ASV trencher attachment for skid steers and compact track loadersASVTrenchers

  • Manual side-shift to trench close to objects (48" only)
  • Direct drive motor
  • Replaceable spoil auger

Soil Conditioners

  • Power angling, +/- 25 degrees
  • Large, solid urethane tires (72”, 84”)
  • Solid urethane wheels (48”, 60”)
  • Floating connection leveling
  • Removable box end/wing plates

The attachments are available through ASV’s dealer network and include a two-year warranty with all parts and support available directly through ASV. Eligible customers can finance the attachments along with their ASV machine.

