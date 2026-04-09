For a third time, Sweden’s Patent and Market Court has dismissed Rototilt’s patent infringement lawsuit against competitor and fellow tiltrotator manufacturer Engcon, according to an April 2 press release.

The companies have been in a dispute over safety lock technology for tiltrotators since as early as 2015. Rototilt, which holds a patent for its SecureLock system, launched in 2013, claimed that Engcon’s Q-Lock system, launched in 2014, infringed upon its intellectual property.

Following years of failed licensing agreement negotiations, Rototilt filed a lawsuit against Engcon regarding alleged infringement of patented technology in June 2022.

Rototilt holds European Patent EP 2640658, U.S. Patent US 9562346, Canadian Patent CA 2886209 and Japanese Patent JP 6258945 for its SecureLock technology. Rototilt is also a founding member of the Open-S alliance, an independent organization of manufacturers agreeing to an open interface using the established, symmetrical quick coupler standard for excavators.

In its application for summons, Rototilt said, “This for infringement of patented technology consisting of sensors arranged in the lower bracket of the tiltrotator that communicate via electric swivel. The technology enables, among other things, Rototilt's safety solution SecureLock. The summons relates to the tiltrotators that are equipped with Engcon's safety solution Q-Safe and have been manufactured, sold or handled since January 15, 2020.”

Engcon responded that it has been using sensor technology for its quick couplers since the early 1990s, long before Rototilt’s patent in question was granted. The sensor technology is used in its Q-Safe system, but not its tiltrotators, which it said is its main product.

Engcon maintained that it did not use the sensor technology in a way that infringes Rototilt's patent. In May 2023, the Patent and Market Court agreed that there was no patent infringement and Rototilt’s lawsuit was dismissed.