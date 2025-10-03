Blue Diamond Launches Hydraulic Breakers for Excavators, Skid Steers, CTLs

Don McLoud
Oct 3, 2025
Blue Diamond has launched a comprehensive line of hydraulic breakers for excavators, skid steers, compact track loaders and stand-on mini track loaders.

The company offers 12 models, compatible with machines ranging from 1,500-pound mini track loaders to 55-ton excavators. The attachments are designed for construction, demolition and quarries and can also be used underwater.

Blue Diamond lists the following features for the new breakers:

  • Solid mono-block design milled from a single piece of steel rather than assembled sections held together with tie rods that stretch.
  • Vibration dampening system consisting of a polyurethane shell that wraps around the mono-block and sits inside the Hardox steel outer casing. The design reduces noise and vibration transfer to the host machine, protecting hydraulic components, pins and bushings from excessive wear and improving operator comfort, the company says.
  • Interchangeable mounting brackets, enabling a breaker to be moved to different host machines with compatible mounts, including excavator to skid steer, according to Blue Diamond.
  • Self-regulating valve that protects the breakers from over-pressurization, excessive flow and back pressure. The company says this eliminates the need to test the machine’s hydraulic pressure and flow before operation.
  • Anti-blank firing prevents the breakers from operating unless pressure is applied. “This feature prevents internal damage from dry firing while the attachment is not engaged with material,” the company says. “In addition, recovery from anti-blank firing is the quickest in the industry.”
  • Four tool configurations – moil point, chisel, pyramid tool and blunt tool – manufactured from high-grade, heat-treated steel for proper fit and maximum energy transfer from the piston to the material being broken, according to Blue Diamond. The tools can be easily and quickly changed without additional wrenches or keys.
  • Three-year warranty.

