Diamond Mowers has redesigned its Mid-Mount Boom Mower, offering a narrower profile, enhanced control and improved uptime for municipal and commercial roadside maintenance professionals.

A wide variety of heads can mow, mulch or cut vegetation along highway shoulders, ditch lines, utility corridors or public park perimeters. The attachment is available in 21-, 22-, 23-, 25- or 30-foot boom lengths. The boom folds to the rear for clearance and improved visibility during transport.

Compact Footprint

By repositioning the hydraulic tank to the front left of the cab and adding an axle stabilizer, Diamond Mowers was able to reduce the amount of counterweights needed and minimize lane encroachment during operation.

The tractor-mounted mower system now sits within inches of the tractor’s tire on the traffic-facing side, giving more breathing room to operators and passing drivers.

“This upgrade gives crews more confidence when working near traffic, on tight roadways, or in confined roadside corridors,” said Nate Cleveringa, vice president of engineering and product management at Diamond Mowers. “It’s a machine built for the realities of municipal mowing.”

Enhanced Control and Diagnostics

Diamond Mowers also gave the attachment “upgraded excavator-quality components,” including a new IBC joystick and Smart Screen interface. Operators can customize joystick sensitivity or adjust boom responsiveness in real time with the flip of a switch. Speed settings can be ramped up for open-area coverage or dialed down for work around signs and fences. Fleet managers can also restrict speed settings and limit access to advanced controls for less experienced operators.

“This is the first and only mid-mount boom mower in the industry to offer this level of adaptability and control,” added Cleveringa. “The responsiveness is instant and tailored to the operator. It’s fingertip precision that empowers productivity.”

The Smart Screen also provides detailed diagnostics and access to system data for in-field troubleshooting.

Built-in Safeguards

With the hydraulic drive disengage option, operators can shut off the mower when not in use to help reduce wear, fuel consumption and heat buildup. An emergency stop button on the joystick also allows operators to stop the attachment instantly by simply pushing a button.

Additional standard features to increase safety and uptime. These include: