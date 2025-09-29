Diamond Mowers Redesigns Mid-Mount Boom Mower for Safer, Smarter Roadside Work

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 29, 2025
Diamond Mowers Mid Mount Boom Mower
Diamond Mowers

Diamond Mowers has redesigned its Mid-Mount Boom Mower, offering a narrower profile, enhanced control and improved uptime for municipal and commercial roadside maintenance professionals.  

A wide variety of heads can mow, mulch or cut vegetation along highway shoulders, ditch lines, utility corridors or public park perimeters. The attachment is available in 21-, 22-, 23-, 25- or 30-foot boom lengths. The boom folds to the rear for clearance and improved visibility during transport.

Compact Footprint

By repositioning the hydraulic tank to the front left of the cab and adding an axle stabilizer, Diamond Mowers was able to reduce the amount of counterweights needed and minimize lane encroachment during operation. 

The tractor-mounted mower system now sits within inches of the tractor’s tire on the traffic-facing side, giving more breathing room to operators and passing drivers.

“This upgrade gives crews more confidence when working near traffic, on tight roadways, or in confined roadside corridors,” said Nate Cleveringa, vice president of engineering and product management at Diamond Mowers. “It’s a machine built for the realities of municipal mowing.”

Enhanced Control and Diagnostics

Diamond Mowers also gave the attachment “upgraded excavator-quality components,” including a new IBC joystick and Smart Screen interface. Operators can customize joystick sensitivity or adjust boom responsiveness in real time with the flip of a switch. Speed settings can be ramped up for open-area coverage or dialed down for work around signs and fences. Fleet managers can also restrict speed settings and limit access to advanced controls for less experienced operators.

“This is the first and only mid-mount boom mower in the industry to offer this level of adaptability and control,” added Cleveringa. “The responsiveness is instant and tailored to the operator. It’s fingertip precision that empowers productivity.”

The Smart Screen also provides detailed diagnostics and access to system data for in-field troubleshooting.

Built-in Safeguards

With the hydraulic drive disengage option, operators can shut off the mower when not in use to help reduce wear, fuel consumption and heat buildup. An emergency stop button on the joystick also allows operators to stop the attachment instantly by simply pushing a button.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
How to Identify Damaged OTR Tires
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
How to Identify Damaged OTR Tires
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights

Additional standard features to increase safety and uptime. These include:

  • Relocated Hydraulic Cooler: Moved to the rear of the tractor for unobstructed headlight visibility in low-light conditions.
  • Hydraulic Level Sensor: Alerts the operator and disables mower and boom controls if oil levels are too low, reducing the risk of cavitation and preventing equipment damage.
  • Premium Hydraulic Valve: Designed to resist contamination and ensure smoother, more responsive boom movement.
Related Stories
Quantum Connect Overview Illustration
Attachments
Steelwrist Launches QuantumConnect Tiltrotator Control System
Hilltip IceStriker 4500
Attachments
Hilltip Launches IceStriker 4500 Stainless-Steel Salt Spreader for Trucks
Fae Rwl Ssl
Compact equipment attachments
FAE's New Wheel Saw for Skid Steers Cuts Deep, Narrow Trenches
Blue Diamond Max 0242 Edited
Attachments
Blue Diamond Attachments Expands Line of Snow Removal Parts, Accessories
Top Stories
Decked Toolbox
Gear
Must-Have Pickup Truck Bed Accessories for Construction Contractors
From lockable toolboxes and bed slides to toppers, tonneau covers and mats, here’s our roundup of the best contractor-grade pickup bed accessories.
Gehl
Skid Steer Loaders
Gehl Unveils New Skid Steers & CTLs with Vertical-Lift Arms, Load-Sensing Hydraulics
2026 Honda Ridgeline TrailSport
Pickups
2026 Honda Ridgeline Arrives with V6 and 4 AWD Trims
2026 Yamaha Viking Ranch Edition
Compact equipment
2026 Yamaha Viking UTV: Rugged Durability at a Value Price
Cat 735 Adt
Off-Road Trucks
Cat's Next-Generation Articulated Dump Trucks Get Smart Automatic Features
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All