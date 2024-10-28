Hilltip Intros Large-Capacity IceStriker 8000 CM Combi Spreader

Hilltip IceStriker 8000 CM Combi Spreader
Hilltip

Snow and ice control contractors servicing large jobsites and long routes can refill deicing material less often with the new Hilltip IceStriker 8000 CM sand and salt spreader.

Designed for Class 6 medium-duty and larger trucks, the 8000 CM has an 8-cubic-foot capacity polyethylene hopper and a 370-gallon liquid tank for pre-wetting material or spraying brine directly on driving surfaces. The electric-powered spreader is powered by 12- or 24-volt dual motors mounted inside a sealed weather-resistant enclosure.

The spreader can also optionally be equipped with a 6-foot 7-inch dual spray bar or a 40-foot hose reel with a hand-held spray nozzle for spraying hard-to-reach areas.

Hilltip says this large-capacity spreader is ideal for warehouses, retail centers, industrial facilities, county road departments, airport authorities and more.

The 8000 CM is now available with Hilltip’s StrikeSmart Plus controller, powered by its HTrack equipment monitoring and control software. The controller uses data from the 8000 CM’s TempStriker sensor, which monitors temperature, humidity and surface conditions, to recommend the appropriate material and application rates based on current and forecasted weather conditions. The system will automatically adjust equipment settings to meet continuously changing job requirements. The user-friendly control panel and an 8.7-inch tablet display application information and weather forecasts.

Other features include an inverted V with a vibrator to help prevent bridging and reduce heavy start-up loads on the auger, as well as a pintle chain. A stainless-steel flip-up chute is designed for spreading salt in environments with high humidity. Built-in tie-down loops, a top screen, a tarp kit and an accessory wire for installing work and beacon lights are also included.

