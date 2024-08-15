Western Products has bolstered its offering of snow and ice control products with its first-ever stainless steel straight blade snowplow and expanded pusher plow and poly-hopper spreader.

The Western Pro-Plow 3 Straight Blade Snowplow, the Pile Driver XL Hydraulic Wing Pusher Plow with Trace Edge Technology, and the Marauder Poly Hopper Spreader were all unveiled at the recent 2024 SIMA Snow & Ice Symposium.

Available in 7.5- or 8-foot widths, the Pro-Plow 3 Snowplow features a 29-inch moldboard that comes in a 14-gauge Ultrafinish powder coat surface or 14-gauge stainless steel option. The 70-degree attack angle provides a clean scrape, while the durable high-carbon steel cutting edge reduces wear.

Eight vertical ribs paired with Western’s exclusive Power Bar provides structural reinforcement for torsional strength and rigidity to eliminate blade twisting. High-strength steel at the base channel offers added support to the bottom of the plow blade.

A trip blade protects the plow and vehicle from damage if a hidden obstacle is hit while plowing. A standard light bar helps increase visibility. Optional shock absorbers provided added dampening.

The Pro-Plow 3 is compatible with Class 2 and 3 trucks and compact tractors.

Designed for use with skid steers, tractors and wheel loaders, the Pile Driver XL Hydraulic-Wing Pusher Plow is available in 8, 10-, 12-, 14-, and 16-foot widths. Its hydraulic, independently controlled 3-foot wings allow for “infinitely variable placement” within a 180-degree arc, letting operators switch from box plow to windrow to straight blade configurations.

Western says this versatility allows the pusher plow to scoop and stack snow, and maneuver curbs and wide-open spaces alike. The independent 2-inch sections of the cutting edge and the 3-inch wing sections raise, oscillate, and trip to adjust to surface contours and obstacles. This maximizes the scraping performance of the plow, reducing the amount of salt needed for post-treatment, the company says.

The professional-grade Marauder Poly Hopper Spreader is available in 1.5 and 2.2 cubic yard capacities with the option of either a pintle chain delivery system for thick, heavy deicing materials, or the all-new Helixx shaftless auger for precise rock salt application. It is built with corrosion-resistant polyethylene and features an extended-chute design to deliver smooth material flow with minimal leakage. The Tri-Shield Pre-wet and Direct Liquid Application System accessory can be added to spread, pre-wet, or spray all with one tool.

“Adding pre-wetting and direct application capabilities with Tri-Shield increases your versatility,” said Seth Bergerud, CSP, Parts & Accessories Product Manager for Western Products. “It allows any contractor to add brine and other deicing liquids to their granular capabilities, so they can optimize material usage and deliver superior service in any conditions.”

Under a recent agreement, Deere dealers can now sell and service Western products compatible with Deere’s lines of utility tractors and select construction products.