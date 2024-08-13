Engcon’s New Finger Grab Gathers Everything from Twigs to Logs (Video)

engcon finger grab grabbing branches
The new Engcon finger grab comes in three models, all of which can be connected and disconnected to the excavator without leaving the cab.
Engcon

Engcon has released a new finger grab attachment for excavators for lifting landclearing debris, from twigs to logs.

It is compatible with excavators ranging from 9 to 22 metric tons. It comes standard with Engcon’s EC-Oil system, which enables operators to quickly connect and disconnect hydraulic attachments without leaving the cab, including hydraulic hoses.

The finger grab can be used with a tiltrotator, or directly attached to the arm when extra force is needed, according to Engcon.

The grab has reinforced arms, which the company says makes it designed for heavy-duty tasks. The arms open “smoothly and softly” and prevent jamming, Engcon says.

arms on engcon finger grab wide openEngconThe grab comes in three models:

  • FG12R – For 19,800- to 30,800-pound excavators, it can handle up to 8,818 pounds of debris. The arms have a max grab width of 58.9 inches.
  • FG16R – For 26,400- to 39,600-pound excavators, it can handle up to 11,023 pounds of debris. It has a max grab width of 59.4 inches.
  • FG20R – For 35,200- to 48,500-pound excavators, it can handle up to 13,227 pounds of debris. It has a max grab width of 89.5 inches.

The finger grab was developed in a collaboration with Hultdins AB, a Sweden-based manufacturer of log grapple attachments.

You can watch the finger grab in action, along with the EC-Oil quick-attach system, in the Engcon video below:


