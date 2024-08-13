The new Engcon finger grab comes in three models, all of which can be connected and disconnected to the excavator without leaving the cab.

Engcon has released a new finger grab attachment for excavators for lifting landclearing debris, from twigs to logs.

It is compatible with excavators ranging from 9 to 22 metric tons. It comes standard with Engcon’s EC-Oil system, which enables operators to quickly connect and disconnect hydraulic attachments without leaving the cab, including hydraulic hoses.

The finger grab can be used with a tiltrotator, or directly attached to the arm when extra force is needed, according to Engcon.

The grab has reinforced arms, which the company says makes it designed for heavy-duty tasks. The arms open “smoothly and softly” and prevent jamming, Engcon says.

Engcon The grab comes in three models:

FG12R – For 19,800- to 30,800-pound excavators, it can handle up to 8,818 pounds of debris. The arms have a max grab width of 58.9 inches.

FG16R – For 26,400- to 39,600-pound excavators, it can handle up to 11,023 pounds of debris. It has a max grab width of 59.4 inches.

FG20R – For 35,200- to 48,500-pound excavators, it can handle up to 13,227 pounds of debris. It has a max grab width of 89.5 inches.

The finger grab was developed in a collaboration with Hultdins AB, a Sweden-based manufacturer of log grapple attachments.

You can watch the finger grab in action, along with the EC-Oil quick-attach system, in the Engcon video below: