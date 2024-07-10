Deere Dealers Now Sell & Service Western Snowplows, Ice-Removal Products

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 10, 2024
Western Impact HD V-Plow
Western Impact HD V-Plow compatible with John Deere utility tractors and select construction equipment.
John Deere

John Deere dealers in the U.S. and Canada can now sell and service Western snow and ice removal products compatible with the manufacturer’s lines of utility tractors and construction products, including skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, compact wheel loaders and select mid-size wheel loaders. Compatible mid-size wheel loaders include the 444 G-Tier, 444 P-Tier, 524 P-Tier, 544 G-Tier and 544 P-Tier.

“Our construction equipment models, especially our compact equipment machines, are instrumental tools used in snow and ice management applications,” said Emily Pagura, product marketing manager, John Deere. “With these new snow removal product offerings, our customers can confidently tackle even the most intense cold-weather jobsites, all while enhancing operator productivity and reducing downtime in demanding environments.”

Deere says the agreement will allow customers to purchase and service snow and ice removal products and carrier machines in one location.

“We are proud of our partnership with John Deere, which has developed over the past four years and has been well-received by dealers and customers alike,” said Michael Frank, manager of business development for Douglas Dynamics. “We continue to drive innovation and expand our offering to include larger, commercial-grade snow and ice control equipment such as the Pile Driver line of pusher plows and Compact Tractor solutions that move massive amounts of snow and raise the bar on efficiency. We are pleased to build upon the success of our partnership with John Deere to include their Compact Utility Tractors and Construction Equipment segments."

Initial product offerings include:

  • Impact Heavy Duty Straight Blade Snowplow
  • Impact Heavy Duty V-Blade Snowplow
  • Enforcer Hydraulic V-Blade Snowplow
  • MVP3 Hydraulic V-Blade Snowplow
  • Pro Plus Straight Blade Snowplow
  • Prodigy Winged Blade Snowplow
  • Wide-Out Adjustable Winged Blade Snowplow
  • Drop 250 & 600 Stainless Steel Drop Spreaders
  • Low-Pro Broadcast Tailgate Spreaders
  • Pile Driver Pusher Plow with Trace Edge Technology
  • Pile Driver XL Hydraulic Wing Pusher Plow with Trace Edge Technology
