Fisher's New Storm Boxx HX Delivers Snow Pushing up to 16 Feet Wide

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Aug 1, 2024
Fisher Engineering Storm Boxx HX Wing Plow on a wheel loader
Fisher Engineering

Commercial snow and ice control equipment manufacturer Fisher Engineering is expanding its product line with the new Storm Boxx HX Hydraulic-Wing Pusher Plow and the Tempest Poly Hopper Spreader.

Storm Boxx HX

Available in 8-, 10-, 12-, 14- and 16-foot widths, the Storm Boxx HX turns a skid steer, backhoe or wheel loader into a snow clearing machine. Its hydraulically-actuated 3-foot wings can be moved independently into numerous configurations within a 180-degree range of motion.  When both wings are fully open, operators gain an additional 6 feet of plow width.

The terrain-response advanced cutting edge, or TRACE, features independent, 2-inch sections that raise, oscillate, and trip to adjust to surface contours and obstacles in the plow's path. This results in a clean scrape and reduces the amount of salt needed, the company says. The 3-foot wing sections also feature the TRACE technology. Each section has a ¾-inch cutting edge with replaceable carbide inserts.

Operation of the plow is tied into the equipment’s controls. Hydraulic wings are controlled through the vehicle’s auxiliary hydraulic functions.

A common attachment plate allows for easy installation on a variety of equipment. Fisher Engineering also offers vehicle-specific mounts.

Tempest Poly Hopper Spreader

Attach the Tempest Poly Hopper Spreader to your work truck to de-ice large areas with a variety of materials. Buyers can choose between the Helixx shaftless auger system for rock salt application or the pintle chain conveyor system for thick, heavy materials like sand or salt/sand mix. It is available in 1.5—to 5-cubic-yard capacities.

Fisher says it has optimized the hopper’s geometry for better material flow to the spinner, resulting in a smooth and even spread in a broadcast pattern of up to 36 inches for salt and 24 inches for sand. The hopper is made from corrosion-resistant stainless steel and constructed entirely of rivets and bolts, with no welding.

The standard steel top screen helps break up large chunks of de-icing material during the loading process to prevent clogging and bridging during spreader operation.

Enhanced dual variable-speed control with four standard accessory buttons and a dedicated blast button lets operators precisely match material delivery and spread patterns to conditions.

A wide range of accessories is also available, including the Trilogy Defense Pre-wet and Direct Liquid Application System, which allows you to spread, pre-wet, or spray with one hopper spreader.

“The Tempest Poly Hopper becomes even more effective when adding the Trilogy Defense Pre-wet and Direct Liquid Application System”, said Seth Bergerud, CSP, parts & accessories product manager for Fisher Engineering. “Whether pre-wetting material to treat it for colder conditions or using direct application to pretreat surfaces, the versatility of the upfitted Tempest can handle the worst mother nature has to offer.”

