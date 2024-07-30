Blue Diamond Attachments Adds Rotary Cutters for Tractors

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 30, 2024
Blue Diamond Attachments Rotary Cutter for tractors
Blue Diamond Attachments

Mow down grass, stalks and light brush up to 1-inch thick with Blue Diamond Attachment’s new line of standard- and medium-duty three-point rotary cutters for standard and subcompact tractors.

Standard models are available in 4- to 6-foot widths and are constructed with 12-gauge steel. The 7-foot medium-duty model is built with 10-gauge steel. The rear-mounted rotary cutters are rated for 45-horsepower tractors on the standard-duty models and 65-horsepower tractors on the medium-duty model.

The heat-treated free-swinging blades with suction lift are ½-inch thick by 3-inches wide on the standard-duty and ½-inch thick by 4-inches wide on the medium-duty. A balanced stump-jumper blade pan protects the blades from rocks, stumps and roots.

Depending on the model, operators can adjust the cutting height from 1.5 inches to 11 inches. A tapered round back design allows for tighter turns around trees or in tight spaces.

Additional features include a three-point quick hitch-compatible hitch, a 15-inch laminated wheel, gearboxes made with cast iron housings, and forged steel gears. On the standard-duty model, a shear bolt through the input shaft protects the gearbox and driveline from damage, and the medium-duty model is protected by a slip clutch.

“Our new line of standard- and medium-duty rotary mowers enhances our product line of cutter attachments while providing a cost-effective solution for clearing areas of overgrowth,” said Drew Truan, chief operating officer at Blue Diamond Attachments. “We now have a full line of rotary cutters that allow tractor owners to choose the fit and performance that best fits their application and their budget — all supported by Blue Diamond and our dealer network.”

The new cutters are backed by a 2-year warranty.


