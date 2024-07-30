Mow down grass, stalks and light brush up to 1-inch thick with Blue Diamond Attachment’s new line of standard- and medium-duty three-point rotary cutters for standard and subcompact tractors.

Standard models are available in 4- to 6-foot widths and are constructed with 12-gauge steel. The 7-foot medium-duty model is built with 10-gauge steel. The rear-mounted rotary cutters are rated for 45-horsepower tractors on the standard-duty models and 65-horsepower tractors on the medium-duty model.

The heat-treated free-swinging blades with suction lift are ½-inch thick by 3-inches wide on the standard-duty and ½-inch thick by 4-inches wide on the medium-duty. A balanced stump-jumper blade pan protects the blades from rocks, stumps and roots.

Depending on the model, operators can adjust the cutting height from 1.5 inches to 11 inches. A tapered round back design allows for tighter turns around trees or in tight spaces.

Additional features include a three-point quick hitch-compatible hitch, a 15-inch laminated wheel, gearboxes made with cast iron housings, and forged steel gears. On the standard-duty model, a shear bolt through the input shaft protects the gearbox and driveline from damage, and the medium-duty model is protected by a slip clutch.

“Our new line of standard- and medium-duty rotary mowers enhances our product line of cutter attachments while providing a cost-effective solution for clearing areas of overgrowth,” said Drew Truan, chief operating officer at Blue Diamond Attachments. “We now have a full line of rotary cutters that allow tractor owners to choose the fit and performance that best fits their application and their budget — all supported by Blue Diamond and our dealer network.”

The new cutters are backed by a 2-year warranty.



