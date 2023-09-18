Toyota Unveils Hydrogen Fuel Cell Pickup

Hard Working Trucks Staff (HWT)
Sep 18, 2023
blue and white toyota hydrogen fuel cell pickup prototype
New hydrogen-powered Toyota Hilux at the company’s Burnaston factory, Derbyshire.
RKP Photography / Toyota Europe

Toyota unveiled its prototype hydrogen fuel cell electric Hilux at its UK vehicle plant in Derby, England.

The powertrain uses elements of the Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell electric sedan – technology that has been proven and validated over almost 10 years of commercial production.

The project began early last year with a feasibility study undertaken by Toyota Manufacturing UK (TMUK) and Toyota Motor Europe and funding was provided by the UK Government through the Advanced Propulsion Centre, a nonprofit organization supporting the development of cleaner technologies and new mobility concepts.

Rkp Hydrogen Hilux099New hydrogen-powered Toyota Hilux at the company’s Burnaston factory, Derbyshire.RKP Photography / Toyota Europe

An intense design and development program kicked off July 2022 and prototype construction began in June. The first vehicle was completed just three weeks later, the first of 10 that will be built by the end of this year. These will undergo rigorous testing to ensure safety, dynamic performance, functionality and durability meet the high standards required of a production model.

“The project team have accomplished an incredible job in a very short space of time, from creating the prototype build area to completion of the first vehicle," said Richard Kenworthy, TMUK Managing Director. "The UK Government funding has enabled us not only to develop a new vehicle in record time, but also to upskill our teams to work on hydrogen-related technologies, something we hope to build on in the future. This is a great vote of confidence in UK manufacturing and its potential to deliver carbon-free vehicles to meet future targets.”

Toyota said the project has helped stakeholders develop and apply new skills relating to fuel cell electrified vehicles and hydrogen system components. The consortium members have also all played key roles in the initial phase of the program.

Ricardo, a global strategic engineering and environmental consultancy specializing in the transport, energy and scarce resources sectors, has supported preparations for the prototype build, carrying out design and development tasks and confirming the complete manufacturing process in parallel with teams at Toyota. Ricardo will undertake complete evaluation of the vehicle over the coming months, prior to a decision on a potential production model being introduced in the second half of this decade.

Related Stories
Maxresdefault 64639ca49f7ea
Hydrogen fuel cell
Video: Hyundai Focuses on Hydrogen Future, Starting with its HW155H Excavator
JCB Hydrogen Backhoe being refueled
Hydrogen fuel cell
Future Fuels Pt. 4: Hydrogen Propulsion Technologies on the Rise
Shutterstock 1664153431 603d1e576bc6a png
Hydrogen fuel cell
Daimler, Volvo launch fuel-cell truck partnership
Top Stories
blue and white toyota hydrogen fuel cell pickup prototype
Hydrogen fuel cell
Toyota Unveils Hydrogen Fuel Cell Pickup
The prototype Hilux uses elements of the Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell electric sedan, which debuted in 2014.
Maxresdefault 65046dc3c184e
Compact equipment
What’s the Difference? – New Holland vs. Case Construction Equipment
Polaris Ranger XD 1500
Construction Equipment
Polaris Rolls Out New Extreme-Duty UTV – the Ranger XD 1500
John Deere 4075R compact utility tractor
Utility Tractors/Loaders
Deere Intros its Most Powerful Compact Utility Tractor, the 4075R
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Surprising Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Want to optimize business spending and even earn rewards in today’s tough economic climate? The right card can help you do all that and more!
DownloadView All