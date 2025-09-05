Hitachi Intros New HyFlex Hydrogen Generator for Remote Construction Site Charging

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Sep 5, 2025
Hitachi Energy's zero-emissions construction test site consists of the HyFlex hydrogen fuel-cell generator (center right) and Hitachi's largest electric excavator, the ZE135 (right).
Hitachi Energy's zero-emissions construction test site consists of the HyFlex hydrogen fuel-cell generator (center right) and Hitachi's largest electric excavator, the ZE135 (right).
Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy rolled out its new mobile hydrogen fuel-cell generator recently at a live construction jobsite demonstration in which it charged one of its battery-electric excavators.

The HyFlex generator replaced an equivalent diesel generator at a test site in the Netherlands. Hitachi says a 500-kilovolt-amperes (kVA) HyFlex can be a charging solution for remote jobsites, saving up to 800 tons of diesel fuel per year and reducing carbon-dioxide emissions by 2,900 tons.

The event involved Hitachi Construction Machinery’s 14.5-metric-ton ZE135, its largest battery-electric excavator, which was launched in Europe last year. It achieves the same performance as the company’s 100-horsepower diesel ZX135-7 but with less noise and no emissions. It has a battery runtime of 6 hours per charge, depending on its use.

Hitachi Construction Machinery’s 14.5-metric-ton electric ZE135 was charged by Hitachi Energy's HyFlex hydrogen fuel cell generator during a demonstration of a carbon-free construction site.Hitachi Construction Machinery’s 14.5-metric-ton electric ZE135 was charged by Hitachi Energy's HyFlex hydrogen fuel cell generator during a demonstration of a carbon-free construction site.Hitachi EnergyThe demonstration was held at the Rotterdam site of Air Products, the world’s largest hydrogen supplier. “The event represents a significant step toward cleaner construction practices, underscoring the strength of cross-industry collaboration in advancing decarbonization,” Hitachi Energy said.

The company’s HyFlex uses hydrogen fuel cells to produce electricity. It also produces usable heat. Its main emission is water, and it operates “nearly noise-free,” Hitachi Energy says. “To generate one megawatt-hour (MWh) of electrical energy, it consumes approximately 70 kilograms of green hydrogen.”

Along with construction sites, Hitachi says, the HyFlex generator could be used at mining operations to power electric equipment, such as dump trucks and excavators; noise-and pollution-sensitive areas; critical facilities that require an off-grid supply of power and/or heat, such as hospitals, data centers and hotels; and shore-to-ship power at ports.

“As the world’s largest hydrogen supplier, Air Products is proud to support this innovative step toward zero-emission construction,” said Caroline Stancell, Air Products vice president of marketing for Europe and Africa. “This demonstration proves that hydrogen-powered solutions are not just viable, they’re ready to perform in real-world conditions.”

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
How to Identify Damaged OTR Tires
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
How to Identify Damaged OTR Tires

Hitachi Energy's HyFlex hydrogen fuel-cell generator is designed to provide emissions-free electricity for remote construction sites and other uses.Hitachi Energy's HyFlex hydrogen fuel-cell generator is designed to provide emissions-free electricity for remote construction sites and other uses.Hitachi Energy 

Related Stories
Manitou's new MRT 4070 all-terrain rotating telehandler with 130-foot lift height.
Telehandlers
Manitou Reveals its Tallest All-Terrain Telehandler and 2 New Electric Models
JCB Hydrogen Engine and JCB Chairman Lord Bamford
Hydrogen fuel cell
JCB's Hydrogen Combustion Engine Approved for Sale in Europe
2024 Ram 5500 Chassis Cab
Trucks
A Hydrogen-Powered Ram 5500 is Coming to the U.S.
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Partner Insights
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Komatsu Pc220 Lc 12 And Pc220 L Ci 12 Complete Overview
Excavators
What’s New on Komatsu’s Next-Gen PC220LC-12 Excavator? – Almost Everything!
Its first major upgrade in 12 years, the completely redesigned 22-metric-ton model gets improved in every aspect, from the ground up.
Kubota Svl75 3
Market Pulse
Top-Selling New and Used Construction Equipment in the First Half of 2025
New Manitou Large Frame Loaders
Compact equipment
Manitou Debuts 5 New Large-Frame Compact Loaders
Bobcat T86 Thumbnail jpg
Compact Track Loaders
Closer Look: Bobcat’s Largest, Most Powerful Compact Track Loader, the T86
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Featured Sponsor
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All