Hitachi Energy's zero-emissions construction test site consists of the HyFlex hydrogen fuel-cell generator (center right) and Hitachi's largest electric excavator, the ZE135 (right).

Hitachi Energy rolled out its new mobile hydrogen fuel-cell generator recently at a live construction jobsite demonstration in which it charged one of its battery-electric excavators.

The HyFlex generator replaced an equivalent diesel generator at a test site in the Netherlands. Hitachi says a 500-kilovolt-amperes (kVA) HyFlex can be a charging solution for remote jobsites, saving up to 800 tons of diesel fuel per year and reducing carbon-dioxide emissions by 2,900 tons.

The event involved Hitachi Construction Machinery’s 14.5-metric-ton ZE135, its largest battery-electric excavator, which was launched in Europe last year. It achieves the same performance as the company’s 100-horsepower diesel ZX135-7 but with less noise and no emissions. It has a battery runtime of 6 hours per charge, depending on its use.

Hitachi Energy The demonstration was held at the Rotterdam site of Air Products, the world’s largest hydrogen supplier. “The event represents a significant step toward cleaner construction practices, underscoring the strength of cross-industry collaboration in advancing decarbonization,” Hitachi Energy said.

The company’s HyFlex uses hydrogen fuel cells to produce electricity. It also produces usable heat. Its main emission is water, and it operates “nearly noise-free,” Hitachi Energy says. “To generate one megawatt-hour (MWh) of electrical energy, it consumes approximately 70 kilograms of green hydrogen.”

Along with construction sites, Hitachi says, the HyFlex generator could be used at mining operations to power electric equipment, such as dump trucks and excavators; noise-and pollution-sensitive areas; critical facilities that require an off-grid supply of power and/or heat, such as hospitals, data centers and hotels; and shore-to-ship power at ports.

“As the world’s largest hydrogen supplier, Air Products is proud to support this innovative step toward zero-emission construction,” said Caroline Stancell, Air Products vice president of marketing for Europe and Africa. “This demonstration proves that hydrogen-powered solutions are not just viable, they’re ready to perform in real-world conditions.”