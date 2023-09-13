Ford Pro's new Series 2 AC Charging Station 80 amp features an aluminum pedestal and an improved cable retractor for a sleeker look.

Ford Pro, the commercial division within Ford Motor Company, has launched new charging hardware to help commercial customers transition their fleets to electric.

The new Series 2 AC Charging Station 80 amp and expanded DC Fast Charger options are now available for pre-order. The Series 2 AC Charging Station comes with features designed to simplify and improve workplace charging.

Fleet operators can issue a unique Ford Pro RFID card to control access to chargers, enabling charging sessions to be limited to specific individuals or vehicles. The new RFID software also supports Ford and non-Ford vehicles unlocking the ability for fleet operators to track energy reports through Ford Pro’s charging management software.

A new LCD screen on the Series 2 charger displays step-by-step instructions to initiate charging and important information including charge duration, fault alerts, energy usage.

Ford Pro In addition, the new Series 2 AC Charging Station will be ISO-15118 ready and equipped to enable future functionality over the air such as advanced vehicle-to-charger communications that can identify and log when a specific vehicle connects.

Ford Pro designed the new hardware to be ready for the future, so customers are better prepared for new electric vehicles and capabilities to come.

Additional updated features on the Series 2 AC Charging Station include:

Improved detachable cable and connector reduces time and expense of charger repairs avoiding replacement of the entire charging station if a cable or connector is damaged.

Wide range of connectivity options with cellular pre-configured and optional Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for locations with restricted cellular coverage.

Temperature sensors to monitor and alert for overheating by derating the charger automatically.

Extended operating temperature range of -40C (-40F) to 50C (122F) and operating altitude of up to 3500m to serve the needs of customers in more places.

Ford Pro is also revealing extended DC Fast Charger options in 180kW and 240kW.

Aluminum pedestals feature an improved cable retractor and a sleeker look.

The charging hardware is backed by a 3-year warranty on charger parts and labor and continues to provide around-the-clock tech support to help increase uptime and productivity for customers.

Ford Pro Chargers work with Ford Pro’s smart charging software to help ensure vehicles are charged when customers need them.

The integrated software and hardware solution helps fleet managers optimize how, when, and where EVs are charged along with utility reimbursement reporting, important for home-based drivers.

In addition, the chargers, software, and Ford Pro Telematics work seamlessly to provide fleet operators and managers with a single solution to monitor their vehicle network 24/7.

Performance, kWh consumption, charge speed, and distance to empty can be monitored to help optimize the total cost of ownership.

Businesses can also help lower their total cost of ownership by understanding the various incentives available to them.

To help ease confusion, Ford Pro has compiled commercial incentives to make it easy to find available tax credits on EVs, charging equipment, and charging installation costs.

Available incentives include:

Up to a 30% federal tax credit on charging and installation costs

Up to $7,500 back on each new qualified EV purchased in 2023.

Hundreds of federal, state, and local EV incentives and rebates

The new Ford Pro DC Fast Chargers are available for pre-order now at the ford.to/Series2ChargerPreorder.