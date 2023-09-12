JCB Expands Beyond Construction, Retrofits Van with Hydrogen Engine

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 12, 2023
JCB Chairman Lord Bamford with Hydrogen-Powered Van and Excavators.
JCB

JCB says it has successfully installed one of its hydrogen engines into a Mercedes Sprinter van, extending its sustainable energy technology into the commercial vehicle sector.

The retrofit took two weeks and uses the same internal combustion engine as the JCB’s prototype construction and agricultural machines. The converted van was previously diesel-powered. This is the second vehicle to be modified with a JCB hydrogen engine; earlier this year the manufacturer converted a 7.5-ton Mercedes truck.

JCB Chairman Anthony Bamford, who is leading the company’s $100 million hydrogen engine project, was one of the first to test drive the van.

“We retrofitted this vehicle with a JCB hydrogen engine to demonstrate how simple it will be to convert existing vans and to show that it is not only not only construction and agricultural machines that can be powered by hydrogen,” says Lord Bamford. “While converting vans will not be for JCB to do, it does prove there is something else other than batteries that can work very effectively.”

JCB says the benefits of hydrogen are twofold: it could represent a quicker way to reach global carbon dioxide emissions targets, and hydrogen-powered vehicles can be refueled far less time than it takes to recharge batteries.

In 2015, JCB bought a controlling stake in ITM Power, a manufacturer of hydrogen energy systems and hydrogen fuel cells. Over the past three years, JCB has debuted a hydrogen-powered backhoe loader prototype, a hydrogen-powered Loadall telescopic handler prototype, a hydrogen fuel cell-powered 220X excavator prototype, and a mobile hydrogen refueler.

JCB’s hydrogen internal combustion engines are manufactured at JCB Power Systems in Derbyshire. To date, JCB has manufactured more than 70 hydrogen internal combustion engines in a project involving 150 British engineers.

JCB Chairman Lord Bamford with Hydrogen Converted VanJCB

Related Stories
Volvo Construction Equipment electric machine and charger
Battery electric
Volvo CE Releases Brand-Agnostic Protocol for Charging Electric Construction Equipment
Cummins sign by pine tree top
Battery electric
Cummins to Bring Electric Vehicle Chargers to Market with Heliox
Hyundai electric mini excavator
Battery electric
Video: Hyundai's R18E Electric Mini Excavator Getting Ready for Market
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
John Deere 4075R compact utility tractor
Utility Tractors/Loaders
Deere Intros its Most Powerful Compact Utility Tractor, the 4075R
With its 75-horsepower engine and heavy-duty front axle, the 4075R has the power and stability for landscaping and snow removal, Deere says.
Cat 352 excavator digging trench beside dump truck
Excavators
Refining a Workhorse: The Latest in Excavators for 2023
Graham Roofing Roll-Off Truck
Safety
Construction’s Silent Killer Pt.4: Contractor Starts Company Mental Health Program
Maxresdefault 64fb4a5c6d9c7
The Dirt
Construction’s Silent Killer Pt.3: Ajax President Speaks Out to Prevent Suicide
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Challenges in Asset and Equipment Management
A complete and intuitive tracking solution makes it easy to keep your assets working and ready for the next job.
DownloadView All