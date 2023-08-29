Volvo CE Electric Compactors to Roll Out of U.S. Plant

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Aug 29, 2023
U.S. Rep. John Joyce drives DD25 electric compactor
Congressman John Joyce test drives a DD25 Electric compactor, which will be produced at Volvo CE headquarters in Shippensburg, Penn., marking the first of its electric machines to be built in the U.S.
Volvo CE

Production of Volvo Construction Equipment’s electric machine lineup is coming to America.

Federal, state, and local officials were recently welcomed to the company’s North American headquarters in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, to commemorate the local design and production of the company's first electric asphalt compactor, the DD25 electric asphalt compactor and the opening of a new 20,000-square-foot technical training center on the same campus.

Volvo’s current lineup of electric equipment includes the L20 Electric and L25 Electric wheel loaders, the EC18 Electric, ECR18 Electric, and ECR25 Electric excavators, and the DD25 Electric asphalt compactor.

In addition, Volvo Trucks recently delivered its first Volvo FMX electric four-axle concrete mixer.

The wheel loaders and compact excavators started arriving on jobsites last year.

Both the DD25 electric compactor and the 22-metric-ton EC230 Electric excavator were unveiled at ConExpo 2023.

Not yet commercially available, the EC230 is currently being tested in the North American market after having been reviewed in South Korea and China.

The DD25 Electric compactor sprang from a crowdsourcing project within the Shippensburg compaction engineering team, using scrum methodologies, and building on Volvo CE’s existing electric equipment platform. Online order reservations also opened at that time.

Volvo is expected to receive a $1.1 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a pilot testing project of the DD25 Electric in Southern California.

The company’s goal is to have 35% of its product line electric by 2030.

Production of the DD25 has gotten underway at the Shippensburg facility, the first of Volvo’s electric products to be produced in North America. The first models are expected to be delivered in early 2024. 

“This is a monumental day at Volvo CE,” said Scott Young, acting president of Region North America, Volvo CE. “Manufacturing electric machines in Shippensburg is good news for the environment, our customers, the local economy, and the broader U.S. construction equipment industry.”

The DD25 electric is being manufactured on the same assembly line as Volvo diesel asphalt and soil compactors. 

Volvo says this allows the site to expand production capacity without increasing its footprint or incurring significant costs to retool the factory. 

The company also is investing heavily in training for its employees, providing over 800 total hours of instruction on electric equipment production concepts and processes.

“We have a talented workforce and the perfect space at this location to set ourselves up for ongoing development and production of industry-changing machines,” said Gustavo Casagrandi, head of operations at the Shippensburg plant. “Some of the world’s best engineers and production team members are right here, building the future of construction.”

John Rouse looking under the hood of Volvo DD25 ElectricCombining Volvo’s asphalt compactor platform with battery power, the DD25 Electric offers 24 kW of available power, 30% more than the conventional Volvo DD25B.Volvo CE

Related Stories
Volvo Construction Equipment’s 23-ton EC230 Electric excavator
Excavators
Turner Construction Testing Volvo CE’s EC230 Electric Excavator on Project
Mastenbroek Bulldog compact trencher
Construction Equipment
“The Bulldog”: A Compact Utility Trencher from Mastenbroek for the U.S.
Kobelco SK380SRLC-7 excavator studio shot rear angle white background
Excavators
Large Excavator, Short Tailswing – Kobelco’s New SK380SRLC-7
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
2023 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon FarOut diesel ripping through wooded area in mud
Pickups
The King of Torque: Jeep Gladiator Turns in its Crown. Who's Next in Line?
Jeep Gladiator's reign for midsize best-in-class torque is coming to an end as Ford and Chevy battle for the throne.
site of wall and excavation collapse that killed worker in New York City in 2018
Safety & Compliance
Ex-Contractor Banned from Construction After Trench Death
blue 2024 Toyota Tundra towing Toyota Racing trailer on highway
Pickups
Changes Revealed for 2024 Toyota Tundra
HitchDoc Dual Dozer laser grader Cat CTL
Compact equipment attachments
These 19 Skid Steer, CTL Attachments Go Beyond Mere Material Handling
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Surprising Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Want to optimize business spending and even earn rewards in today’s tough economic climate? The right card can help you do all that and more!
DownloadView All