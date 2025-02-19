Manitou Expands Telehandler Lineup with 2 New Models

Manitou's MTA 1242 Max and MTA 1242 Max E74 debuted at the 2025 ARA Show in Las Vegas.

Manitou has added two new models – the MTA 1242 Max and MTA 1242 Max E74 – to its construction telehandler lineup, featuring increased lifting capacity and a redesigned cab.

A 127-horsepower Deutz diesel engine powers the MTA 1242 Max, while the E74 model gets a 74-horsepower Deutz diesel engine for increased efficiency and reduced emissions-related maintenance. Both models get heavy-duty outriggers that increase the lifting capacity between 2,500 and 4,000 pounds at common mid-range working heights and reach.

The 28,300-pound telehandlers have a maximum capacity of 12,000 pounds, a maximum outreach of 28 feet 6 inches and a maximum lifting height of 42 feet 6 inches. They can travel up to 22 mph and have a ground clearance of 1 foot 7 inches.

“The MTA 1242 Max exists in one of the most in-demand size classes for construction telehandlers,” says Manitou Product Manager Steve Kiskunas. “What we’ve done is added further flexibility in lifting capacity and engine power to meet the needs of various operators. The strength of the outriggers increases that critical mid-range operating capacity, while the 74-horsepower model drives added efficiency without sacrificing any capacity.”

Thanks to the redesigned FOPS, the upgraded “SuperView” cab features 30 percent more forward visibility. The design removes sightline obstructions while retaining the integrity of the cab, Manitou says. Operators have a clearer view of the work area and to the load and attachment – even when placing materials at height.

Additional features include an automatic five-speed transmission, an automatic parking brake, an EasyStep entry, improved engine accessibility and operator aided pop-ups.

Manitou’s lineup of MTA telehandlers are built in Yankton, South Dakota.