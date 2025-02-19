Manitou Expands Telehandler Lineup with 2 New Models

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Feb 19, 2025
manitou mta 1242 max construction telehandler
Manitou's MTA 1242 Max and MTA 1242 Max E74 debuted at the 2025 ARA Show in Las Vegas.
Equipment World

Manitou has added two new models – the MTA 1242 Max and MTA 1242 Max E74 –  to its construction telehandler lineup, featuring increased lifting capacity and a redesigned cab.

A 127-horsepower Deutz diesel engine powers the MTA 1242 Max, while the E74 model gets a 74-horsepower Deutz diesel engine for increased efficiency and reduced emissions-related maintenance. Both models get heavy-duty outriggers that increase the lifting capacity between 2,500 and 4,000 pounds at common mid-range working heights and reach.

The 28,300-pound telehandlers have a maximum capacity of 12,000 pounds, a maximum outreach of 28 feet 6 inches and a maximum lifting height of 42 feet 6 inches. They can travel up to 22 mph and have a ground clearance of 1 foot 7 inches.

“The MTA 1242 Max exists in one of the most in-demand size classes for construction telehandlers,” says Manitou Product Manager Steve Kiskunas. “What we’ve done is added further flexibility in lifting capacity and engine power to meet the needs of various operators. The strength of the outriggers increases that critical mid-range operating capacity, while the 74-horsepower model drives added efficiency without sacrificing any capacity.”

Thanks to the redesigned FOPS, the upgraded “SuperView” cab features 30 percent more forward visibility. The design removes sightline obstructions while retaining the integrity of the cab, Manitou says. Operators have a clearer view of the work area and to the load and attachment – even when placing materials at height.

Additional features include an automatic five-speed transmission, an automatic parking brake, an EasyStep entry, improved engine accessibility and operator aided pop-ups. 

Manitou’s lineup of MTA telehandlers are built in Yankton, South Dakota

Related Stories
Magni TH 6.19 telehandler
Telehandlers
Magni Upgrades its Most Compact Fixed Telehandler, the TH 6.19
Genie GTH-1244 Telehandler
Telehandlers
Genie’s New Pick-and-Carry Telehandlers Quickly Move Heavy Loads
a caterpillar th1055 telehandler
Telehandlers
Caterpillar Unveils 4-Model Lineup of Next Generation Telehandlers (Video)
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Partner Insights
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
a herc rentals sign
Mergers & Acquisitions
Herc Swoops in to Outbid United Rentals in Mega Deal to Acquire H&E
The new proposal from Herc offers $105 per share versus the $92 per share United Rentals offered last month.
Maxresdefault 67b4b686995b8
Videos
Watch Classic Caterpillars, International Dozer Show Off at Ederville
Hyundai HX90A compact excavator dumping dirt
Compact Excavators
Hyundai Debuts its Largest Compact Excavator, the HX90A
a wheel loader sits by several large stockpiles
Market Pulse
Ranking the Nation’s Top 100 Construction Aggregates Producers
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
3 OTR Air Pressure Tire Tips You Must Know
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All