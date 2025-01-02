Pettibone has expanded its line of X-Series telehandlers with the 16,000-pound-capacity Extendo 1536X.

In addition to heavy-duty material handling, the telehandler is designed to operate with a baler attachment for moving pipes or poles. The two-section boom can lift up to 13,000 pounds when extended to its maximum lift height of 36 feet. When equipped with a baler attachment, the 1536X delivers a maximum load capacity of 14,700 pounds.

The telehandler is built for rough terrain, with full-time four-wheel drive and limited-slip front axle differential. It runs on a 120-horsepower Deutz TCD 3.6 Tier 4 Final diesel engine. The engine is mounted to a side pod for easy accessibility to components, curbside visibility and ground clearance of 20 inches.

The Dana VDT12000 Powershift transmission has three speeds, forward and reverse, with a maximum travel speed of 15.2 mph. The turning radius is 15 feet 5 inches.

The cab features ergonomic seat, pedal, joystick and steering wheel positions. It also has climate control, flat bolt-in glass, a split-door design, an openable rear window, lockable storage under the seat, and water-resistant components for interior washdown. An analog/LCD gauge cluster comes standard. Customers can upgrade to the optional 7-inch digital display with an integrated backup camera.

To avoid the wear and tear of jarring stops when extending and retracting the boom, Pettibone added cylinder cushioning. The 1536X uses a single lift cylinder for improved operator visibility.

Pettibone says the 1536X’s boom design features “significant overlap,” which provides “smoother operation and reduces the contact forces on wear pads.” An external, bottom-mounted extend cylinder further reduces the load on wear pads and improves service access to internal boom components.

The 30-gallon fuel tank is built from steel for durability as is the hydraulic tank. Foam-filled tires come standard. Options include solid tires, a sling hook, an LED lighting package and a variety of attachments.

Standard X-Command telematics provides owners and service technicians with real-time machine data.

For more specs, see the chart below:




