Caterpillar Unveils 4-Model Lineup of Next Generation Telehandlers (Video)

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jan 10, 2025
a caterpillar th1055 telehandler
The new telehandlers offer standard rearview cameras that activate while backing up or can be on permanently through a new full color LCD monitor.
Caterpillar

Caterpillar is bringing four new telehandlers – the TH0642, TH0842, TH1055 and TH1255 – to make their debut at this year’s World of Concrete trade show in Las Vegas.

The new lineup of TH series telehandlers will replace Caterpillar’s previous TL models, which first debuted in 2007 and were manufactured by JLG. The new models range from 6,000 pounds of capacity and 42 feet of lift height on the TH0642 to 12,000 pounds and 55 feet of lift height on the TH1255.

Under the hood, this new lineup features a 74-horsepower turbocharged and aftercooled Cat C3.6TA engine and meets EPA Tier 4 Final emissions. These engines also feature zero-service diesel particulate filters and don’t require diesel exhaust fluid.

caterpillar four new telehandler modelsThe Cat TH0642, TH0842, TH1055 and TH1255 will debut later this month at World of Concrete.Caterpillar

An upgraded 115-horsepower engine option is available for the TH0842, TH1055 and TH1255 that uses selective catalytic reduction to meet emissions standards.

Contractors can choose between open, enclosed with heat, and enclosed with heat and air conditioning operator stations. This new generation also comes with standard tilt steering columns and ergonomic control layouts. Operators will also benefit from a pilot-controlled joystick for multi-function performance and standard auxiliary hydraulics for hydraulic Cat attachments.

Two coupler interface options are available: the IT or Standard TH. The Standard TH is smaller and lighter, with improved fork visibility and enhanced load capacity on an extended boom.

For safety, Cat’s new telehandlers have standard rearview cameras that activate while backing up or can be on permanently through a new color LCD monitor. That same monitor’s multi-operator system can also support security codes for up to 50 operators to guard against machine theft.

Contractors will also get an operator-presence seat switch, which helps protect against accidental machine operation by setting the parking brake and disabling drive and hydraulics functions once the operator leaves the cab. Configurable engine idle shutdown now comes as a standard feature.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Presented by Michelin North America
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you

Contractors can also upgrade their unit with a load stability indication system that provides visual and audible alerts.

Quick Specs

Cat Telehandler SpecsCaterpillar

Related Stories
Pettibone Extendo 536X with fork attachment
Telehandlers
Pettibone Intros High-Capacity Extendo 1536X Telehandler for Placing Pipe
JCB military light capacity rough terrain forklift
Telehandlers
JCB Rolls Out its 1,000th Rough-Terrain Telehandler for U.S. Army
JLG 519 Telehandler
Telehandlers
JLG Intros Redesigned 519 Telehandler with 5,500-Pound Lift Capacity
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Partner Insights
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Top Stories
a caterpillar th1055 telehandler
Telehandlers
Caterpillar Unveils 4-Model Lineup of Next Generation Telehandlers (Video)
The new TH series – TH0642, TH0842, TH1055 and TH1255 – ranges from 6,000-lb. capacity and 42-ft. lift height to 12,000 lbs. and 55 ft.
Caterpillar 140 motor grader
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Motor Graders in 2024
red 2025 Ram HD 2500 towing ATVs on mountain highway
Pickups
2025 Ram Heavy Duty & Chassis Cab Trucks Get New Cummins Diesel Engine
Maxresdefault 677837a7c98bc
Excavators
Closer Look: Komatsu’s Mass Earthmoving Excavator, the PC900LC-11
Deere autonomous 460E-II articulated dump truck with Deere excavator in background
Off-Road Trucks
John Deere Unveils its First Self-Driving Articulated Dump Truck (Video)
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
DownloadView All