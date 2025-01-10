The new telehandlers offer standard rearview cameras that activate while backing up or can be on permanently through a new full color LCD monitor.

Caterpillar is bringing four new telehandlers – the TH0642, TH0842, TH1055 and TH1255 – to make their debut at this year’s World of Concrete trade show in Las Vegas.

The new lineup of TH series telehandlers will replace Caterpillar’s previous TL models, which first debuted in 2007 and were manufactured by JLG. The new models range from 6,000 pounds of capacity and 42 feet of lift height on the TH0642 to 12,000 pounds and 55 feet of lift height on the TH1255.

Under the hood, this new lineup features a 74-horsepower turbocharged and aftercooled Cat C3.6TA engine and meets EPA Tier 4 Final emissions. These engines also feature zero-service diesel particulate filters and don’t require diesel exhaust fluid.

Caterpillar



An upgraded 115-horsepower engine option is available for the TH0842, TH1055 and TH1255 that uses selective catalytic reduction to meet emissions standards.

Contractors can choose between open, enclosed with heat, and enclosed with heat and air conditioning operator stations. This new generation also comes with standard tilt steering columns and ergonomic control layouts. Operators will also benefit from a pilot-controlled joystick for multi-function performance and standard auxiliary hydraulics for hydraulic Cat attachments.

Two coupler interface options are available: the IT or Standard TH. The Standard TH is smaller and lighter, with improved fork visibility and enhanced load capacity on an extended boom.

For safety, Cat’s new telehandlers have standard rearview cameras that activate while backing up or can be on permanently through a new color LCD monitor. That same monitor’s multi-operator system can also support security codes for up to 50 operators to guard against machine theft.

Contractors will also get an operator-presence seat switch, which helps protect against accidental machine operation by setting the parking brake and disabling drive and hydraulics functions once the operator leaves the cab. Configurable engine idle shutdown now comes as a standard feature.

Contractors can also upgrade their unit with a load stability indication system that provides visual and audible alerts.

Quick Specs