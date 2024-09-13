The newly expanded plant in Yankton, South Dakota, will produce the new line of Gehl and Manitou telehandlers, as well as articulated loaders.

Manitou has expanded its second plant in South Dakota in a year, to support production of its new range of telehandlers.

A year after cutting the ribbon on the expansion of its Madison skid steer and compact track loader plant, the company cut the ribbon for the expansion of its Yankton telehandler and articulated loader plant this month.

The company, which makes Manitou and Gehl construction equipment, added 75,000 square feet to the Yankton plant.

A year ago, the company completed the 80,000-square-foot expansion of its Madison plant for its new range of compact loaders. The total cost of the expansions was estimated at $80,000.

In both cases, the company cited plans for rapid growth to keep up with demand. In a press release in 2023 to announce the Madison expansion completion, the company said its goal was to increase production 150% by 2026. It also cited plans to strengthen its presence in the U.S.

Both plants are 50 years old – with their 50th anniversaries marked at their respective ribbon-cutting ceremonies – and were used to make Gehl products. Manitou acquired Gehl in 2008. The plants now make both Gehl and Manitou equipment.

"The expansion of our Yankton site, which is now 50 years old, strengthens our Group's historic presence in the United States. This is an important growth lever in a particularly dynamic market,” said Alexandre Caharel, vice president of compact and articulated loader products, Manitou Group. “This new industrial site will enable us to keep pace with this strong demand, while delivering ever greater added value to our customers.”

Manitou says it has hired 50 workers since the beginning of the Yankton expansion for a total of 300 employees at the plant. In all, Manitou Group, which is based in France and has North American headquarters in Wisconsin, has more than 900 employees based in the United States.