Genie’s New Pick-and-Carry Telehandlers Quickly Move Heavy Loads

Genie has expanded its lineup of telescopic handlers with the addition of two shorter boom, high-capacity models designed for pick-and-carry applications where high reach is not needed.

The GTH-1044 and GTH-1244 use the same boom design as Genie’s other telehandlers but with one less section, resulting in stronger load chart capacities and reduced maintenance costs, the company says.

“These are intended to complement our existing GTH-1056 and GTH-1256, specifically for pick-and-carry applications in oil and gas and operations supporting solar farms, wind farms and shipyards,” said Genie Senior Product Manager Amalija Kopac.

GTH-1044 has a maximum lift capacity of 10,000 pounds, while the GTH-1244 can lift up to 12,000 pounds. Both models come standard with a 74-horsepower DEF-free engine, delivering a high power-to-weight ratio and fast drive speeds. An optional 121-horsepower engine is available on the GTH-1244.

The drivetrain has standard front and rear limited-slip differentials for increased traction through rough terrain. This also reduces stress on tires and axle shafts, improving their durability.

Both models can efficiently handle loads without the need for stabilizers. “These pick-and-carry machines have high capacities for quickly moving loads lower to the ground because the absence of stabilizers reduces cycle time,” added Kopac.

Inside the cab, operators have 360-degree visibility of all four tires. A single, multifunctional joystick reduces the number of hand movements required to position loads. Load adjustments can be made at full height without locking the rear axle.

A heavy-duty lifting shackle comes standard for convenience when lifting unpalletized materials. A variety of optional accessories — rotating and swing fork carriages, side shift and fork positioner carriages, and truss and bucket — can be used across many of the other models in Genie’s GTH product line.

Ease of Maintenance

Genie’s telehandler portfolio features 80% parts commonality, reducing parts inventory required and simplifying maintenance.

Additional maintenance-saving enhancements include:

A single master and lift cylinder extends and retracts the boom, compared with two cylinders found on many other models.

Hydraulic hoses are routed away from sharp edges and encased in a protective wrap to prevent wear.

The standard foam-filled Enduro A/T tires feature an improved tread design and longer lifespan.

A redesigned gauge cluster comes with an IP67 seal and thicker housing to prevent exposure to dust and moisture.

Quick Specs

GTH-1044

Lift capacity: 10,000 pounds

Machine weight: 26,700 pounds

Lift capacity @ max. height: 6,000 pounds (8,000 pounds with optional stabs)

Lift capacity @ max. reach: 1,100 pounds (4,000 pounds with optional stabs)

Engine power: 74 hp

GTH-1244