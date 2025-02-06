Magni Telescopic Handlers upgraded the most compact fixed telescopic handler in its range with the launch of the new TH 6.19, formerly referred to as the TH 3.6.

The TH 6.19 delivers a maximum lifting capacity of 6,600 pounds and a reach height of 19 feet. Its compact dimensions of 5 feet 11 inches wide by 12 feet 5 inches long make it easy to transport and ideal for tight job sites.

Additional performance highlights include:

5,500-pound capacity at a maximum height of 19 feet

2,400-pound capacity at full horizontal reach of 10 feet 6 inches

High ground clearance to handle uneven terrains

Magni says the TH 6.19 can cater to a wide range of rental customer needs without the transportation costs of larger models. It features a rugged design for durability in high-demand environments.

Powered by a 75-horsepower Deutz Tier 4 Final/Stage V engine, the TH 6.19 can travel at speeds up to 21 mph. With its hydrostatic transmission, four-wheel drive and three steering modes — front, concentric and crab — it offers stability and maneuverability on any terrain, the company says.

The redesigned and fully enclosed cab is designed to be user-friendly and packed with operator comfort and productivity features, including:

Ergonomic dashboard for intuitive operation.

Air-suspended seat and adjustable steering column.

USB ports (3.0 and C-type) for device charging.

Integrated heat and radio.

The Magni Combi Touch System (MCTS), accessible through a 7-inch touchscreen, simplifies machine operation with icon-based navigation and real-time load charts.

Magni’s Load Moment Indicator (LMI), which provides tipping protection and overload prevention, comes standard. This feature maximizes safety and reduces liability for rental companies, the company says.

The TH 6.19 is now available to rental companies across the United States.