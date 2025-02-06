Magni Upgrades its Most Compact Fixed Telehandler, the TH 6.19

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Feb 6, 2025
Magni TH 6.19 telehandler
Equipment World

Magni Telescopic Handlers upgraded the most compact fixed telescopic handler in its range with the launch of the new TH 6.19, formerly referred to as the TH 3.6.

The TH 6.19 delivers a maximum lifting capacity of 6,600 pounds and a reach height of 19 feet. Its compact dimensions of 5 feet 11 inches wide by 12 feet 5 inches long make it easy to transport and ideal for tight job sites.

Additional performance highlights include:

  • 5,500-pound capacity at a maximum height of 19 feet
  • 2,400-pound capacity at full horizontal reach of 10 feet 6 inches
  • High ground clearance to handle uneven terrains

Magni says the TH 6.19 can cater to a wide range of rental customer needs without the transportation costs of larger models. It features a rugged design for durability in high-demand environments.

Powered by a 75-horsepower Deutz Tier 4 Final/Stage V engine, the TH 6.19 can travel at speeds up to 21 mph. With its hydrostatic transmission, four-wheel drive and three steering modes — front, concentric and crab — it offers stability and maneuverability on any terrain, the company says.

Cab of Magni TH 6.19 TelehandlerEquipment WorldThe redesigned and fully enclosed cab is designed to be user-friendly and packed with operator comfort and productivity features, including:

  • Ergonomic dashboard for intuitive operation.
  • Air-suspended seat and adjustable steering column.
  • USB ports (3.0 and C-type) for device charging.
  • Integrated heat and radio.
  • The Magni Combi Touch System (MCTS), accessible through a 7-inch touchscreen, simplifies machine operation with icon-based navigation and real-time load charts.

Magni’s Load Moment Indicator (LMI), which provides tipping protection and overload prevention, comes standard. This feature maximizes safety and reduces liability for rental companies, the company says.

The TH 6.19 is now available to rental companies across the United States. 

Related Stories
Genie GTH-1244 Telehandler
Telehandlers
Genie’s New Pick-and-Carry Telehandlers Quickly Move Heavy Loads
a caterpillar th1055 telehandler
Telehandlers
Caterpillar Unveils 4-Model Lineup of Next Generation Telehandlers (Video)
Pettibone Extendo 536X with fork attachment
Telehandlers
Pettibone Intros High-Capacity Extendo 1536X Telehandler for Placing Pipe
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Partner Insights
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Top Stories
Cat D4 Bulldozer
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Bulldozers of 2024
What are the hottest new and used financed models? Find out in the latest data from EDA and EquipmentWatch.
Hilti cordless TE200 Jackhammer breaking concrete on upper floor
Battery electric
It’s All About the Batteries: Power Tools Push Boundaries at World of Concrete
Maxresdefault 67a0f71adb702
Compact Excavators
A Closer Look: Kubota’s First Electric Mini Excavator, the KX038-4e
Toro e2250-THL high lift electric ultra buggy dumping into green Dumpster
Compact equipment
Toro’s New Tracked, Electric Ultra Buggies Bring Battery-Powered Dumping
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
3 OTR Air Pressure Tire Tips You Must Know
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All