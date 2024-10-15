Pettibone’s New Extendo 1044X Telehandler – 10,000-lb. Lift with No Outriggers

Pettibone extends its Extendo lineup with the new 1044X telehandler.
Pettibone

Pettibone has unveiled its Extendo 1044X Telehandler, which achieves a 10,000-pound lift capacity without outriggers.

The company says the lack of outriggers on the 44.5-foot-high telehandler means faster setup times, better jobsite maneuverability and fewer components that require maintenance. It has a 30-foot reach and an operating weight of 23,900 pounds, depending on its configuration.

“These efficiency gains are complemented by exceptional lifting performance that allows the 1044X to compare favorably with competitive outrigger-equipped units in the same weight class,” Pettibone says.

The 1044X runs on a 74-horsepower Deutz engine that does not require diesel exhaust fluid to meet Tier 4 Final emissions regulations. The engine has been mounted on the side of the telehandler to improve operator visibility to the curb and maintenance access.

The four-wheel-drive telehandler is designed to traverse rough terrain and features limited-slip front axle differential.

Operators will find a cab with climate control, flat bolt-in glass, split door design, a rear window that opens, lockable storage under the seat and water-resistant components so the interior can be washed down. Pettibone says it added ergonomics to the seat, pedal, steering wheel and joystick. An analog/LCD gauge cluster comes standard. A 7-inch digital display with integrated back-up camera is optional.

The 1044X has a turning radius of 14 feet 4 inches, and the Dana Powershift transmission offers three speeds, forward and reverse, the company says.

Other standard features on the Extendo 1044X include:

  • Three-section boom composed of formed plates.
  • Bottom-mounted external extend cylinder to reduce the load on wear pads.
  • All-steel, damage-resistant fuel and hydraulic tanks.
  • Lockable fuel-fill.
  • Heavy-duty LED lighting.
  • X-Command telematics for real-time access to machine data.

A sling hook for additional load security is an available option as is a variety of attachments.

Quick Specs

  • Operating weight: 23,900 lbs.
  • Max load capacity: 10,000 lbs.
  • Max lift height: 44’ 6”
  • Max forward reach: 30’
  • Max travel speed: 15.2 mph
  • Engine: 74 hp Deutz
  • Ground clearance: 18”
  • Turning radius: 14’ 1”
  • Drawbar pull: 23,600 lbs.

 

 

