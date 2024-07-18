Bobcat Unveils Electric Telehandler Prototype

Bobcat recently debuted the TL25.60e, an electric telehandler concept based on the diesel version of its super-compact construction telehandler bearing the same model number.

The new zero-emissions machine, unveiled at Intermat 2024, is powered by liquid-cooled batteries and has a rated operating capacity of 5,511 pounds.

While the model will only be available in Europe, it offers an inside look at other battery-powered concepts the compact equipment manufacturer is bringing to market. In North America, Bobcat offers an electric zero-turn mower, articulating tractor, compact track loader, skid steer and compact excavators.

The TL25.60e, which is still in development and not yet commercially available, has three separated electric motors, a hydrostatic transmission and the same dimensions as the conventional model. It has a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour. The electric concept also offers the advantages of low noise levels, reduced operating costs and versatility for use on confined jobsites in urban areas.

While limited specs were shared, Bobcat says the TL25.60e matches the performance offered by its diesel-powered equivalent. The TL25.60 has a lifting height of 19.3 feet and a maximum reach of 10.8 feet.

“At Bobcat, we are committed to innovative design that prioritizes both cutting-edge technology and operator wellbeing, said Vijay Nerva, innovation lead, Bobcat EMEA. “Our integration of ergonomics and digitization, exemplified by the transparent T-OLED screen, allows us to introduce customizable, interactive features without compromising the comfort and spacious design of our cabs. We believe this seamless blend of digital solutions and operator-focused design has the potential to change the future of the construction equipment industry for the better.”

Several other manufacturers have introduced electric telehandlers in recent years. JCB unveiled its first fully electric telehandler, the 505-20E, in 2020. Liebherr and Manitou both introduced electric telehandlers at Bauma 2022. Merlo’s first fully electric telehandler, the eWorker, was released in 2023.