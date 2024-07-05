Magni Debuts RTH 10.37 Telehandler That Can Be a Crane & Aerial Platform

Magni RTH-10.37 Rotating Telehandler boom extended outriggers deployed
The RTH 10.37 boasts a lifting height of 120 feet 5 inches and maximum lift capacity of 22,700 pounds. It delivers 360-degree continuous rotation.
Magni

Magni’s new RTH 10.37 is foremost a rotating telehandler, but thanks to the company’s attachments, it can also serve as a rough-terrain crane and an aerial work platform.

The RTH 10.37 boasts a lifting height of 120 feet 5 inches and maximum lift capacity of 22,700 pounds. It delivers 360-degree continuous rotation.

With forks it serves as a telehandler; with winch, it can be an offroad crane; and with a basket, it can serve as an aerial work platform, the company says. Dozens of other attachments are available.

The new RTH model features Magni’s patented outrigger system that the company says “adapts to a variety of terrain or confined space” and can “stabilize where others can’t.”

Operators can access an automatic leveling function on the color touchscreen that adjusts the load chart to match the outrigger configuration. This also saves time on setup, according to Magni.

Magni improved visibility by moving the cab forward, increasing glazing in the top section and installing a thinner steering column.

inside cab of magni RTH 10.37 rotating telehandlerMagniOther standard features on the RTH 10.37:

  • Load Moment Indicator – with RFID-tagged attachments, it automatically updates the load chart digitally for precise load management.
  • Load-Limiting Technology – prevents operators from surpassing safe operating parameters.
  • Three steering modes.
  • HVAC and filtered air systems.
  • ROPS/FOPS Level 2 certification.
  • LED lights inside the cab that switch on when the door is opened. The lights can be dimmed and gradually fade out once the machine is switched off.
  • Roof sunblind – can be locked in two different positions.
  • Armrests that move with the seat – They can be raised, revealing a storage compartment underneath the right armrest.
  • Reversing camera.

Magni RTH 10.37 telehandler rear view boom raisedMagniQuick Specs

  • Lifting capacity: 22,700 lbs.
  • Capacity at maximum height: 17,600 lbs.
  • Lifting height: 120' 5''
  • Reach: 100'
  • Engine: 238 hp Volvo diesel
  • Length: 32' 8''
  • Width: 8' 4''
  • Ground clearance: 1' 1''
  • Weight: 81,350 lbs.
  • Travel speed: 16 mph

 

 

