The 8042 has an 8,000-pound lift capacity, a max lift height of 42 feet and max reach of 29.5 feet.

JLG has redesigned its new SkyTrak 8042 Telehandler from the ground up for lighter weight and easier transport.

The 8042 has an 8,000-pound lift capacity, a max lift height of 42 feet and max reach of 29.5 feet. It joins the 6,000-pound-capacity 6034 and 6042 released last year as the first of redesigned SkyTrak telehandlers.

The company says every feature on the new telehandler has been “reviewed, retooled and reworked.”

The cab gets a new design and has a larger LCD screen for displaying more data and larger single-page load charts. The telehandler also gets a new advanced control system that can handle such options as load stability indication, which senses forward load capacity and displays it with color coding; seatbelt engagement and operator presence; and improved diagnostics, the company says.

Boom speed has been increased 8% over previous models, and JLG reduced the number of hydraulic hoses and connections on the telehandler by 30%.

It runs on a 74-horsepower Deutz diesel engine that doesn't require diesel exhaust fluid to meet Tier 4 Final emissions standards.

Standard Features

JLG Other standard features on the telehandler:

Two-wheel, four-wheel and four-wheel crab steering modes.

Hydrostatic transmission.

Inching functionality, which allows operators to run the boom at high speeds without shifting the transmission into neutral.

Single electric-over-hydraulic joystick, which includes auxiliary hydraulic function and attachment tilt.

Common coupler for use with all JLG and SkyTrak attachments.

Auxiliary hydraulic connections on the side of the boom head for quicker attachment change.

Boom-mounted lifting lug to handle a suspended load.

Integrated tow hitch on the rear counterweight.

Available Options

A variety of options are also available:

Multi-reverse camera system that displays multiple views from behind the machine to the left, right and rear. It can be used day or night and consists of left and right-side backup cameras, a rear backup camera and a tri-view monitor.

Reverse sensing system that sounds an alert when the telehandler approaches rear obstructions.

White-noise backup alarm that sounds as the telehandler travels in reverse.

Quick Specs