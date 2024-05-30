Take down trees and limbs on tight jobsites with Manitou’s new Woodcracker tree saw with grapple configuration, compatible with the MRT 2260, MRT 2660 or MRT 3060 Vision+ rotating telehandlers.

The saw rotates into position to cut, hold and deliver trees, limbs and trunks up to 29 inches in diameter. The maximum lifting capacity for the MRT with the tree saw attachment is 8,000 pounds.

When paired with the MRT 3060 Vision+, the maximum reach height is 98 feet, and the maximum outreach is 84 feet. The attachment can also be matched with the Manitou rotating telehandler remote control, which has designated controls for the grapple saw.

“The off-road capabilities, 360-degree rotation and the excellent reach of these rotating telehandlers makes this an extremely versatile solution for municipalities, public works departments and tree removal contractors regularly faced with challenging tree and limb removal jobs,” says Steve Kiskunas, telescopic handler product manager, Manitou. “It delivers the ability to remove and place large and heavy tree limbs while maintaining excellent control of the load. This simplifies the work, helps keep the operator and other workers out of the fall zone, and gives the operator the ability to perform the work from the most advantageous vantage point when equipped with the remote control.”

A specialized forestry package for the tree saw-equipped MRTs offers operators extra protection from falling debris. The package includes a windshield guard, boom covers and guards, hydraulic and electrical system covers, and a second return-to-tank line.

The Woodcracker tree saw and factory-installed guarding components are available for new machine orders and for existing Manitou MRT Vision+ models: MRT 2260, MRT 2660 and MRT 3060. Manitou says telehandlers equipped with the new tree saw will retain compatibility with other attachments.

“This new tree saw with grapple configuration delivers excellent heavy-duty performance for a specialized application while still delivering a broad range of capabilities as a three-in-one machine — telescopic handler, jib and aerial work platform,” says Kiskunas. “This type of versatility can really be an asset in smart fleet building and management.”