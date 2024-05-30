Manitou Adds Woodcracker Tree Saw for MRT Rotating Telehandlers

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 30, 2024
Manitou Woodcracker tree saw/grapple for MRT rotating telehandlers
Manitou

Take down trees and limbs on tight jobsites with Manitou’s new Woodcracker tree saw with grapple configuration, compatible with the MRT 2260, MRT 2660 or MRT 3060 Vision+ rotating telehandlers.

The saw rotates into position to cut, hold and deliver trees, limbs and trunks up to 29 inches in diameter. The maximum lifting capacity for the MRT with the tree saw attachment is 8,000 pounds.

When paired with the MRT 3060 Vision+, the maximum reach height is 98 feet, and the maximum outreach is 84 feet. The attachment can also be matched with the Manitou rotating telehandler remote control, which has designated controls for the grapple saw.

“The off-road capabilities, 360-degree rotation and the excellent reach of these rotating telehandlers makes this an extremely versatile solution for municipalities, public works departments and tree removal contractors regularly faced with challenging tree and limb removal jobs,” says Steve Kiskunas, telescopic handler product manager, Manitou. “It delivers the ability to remove and place large and heavy tree limbs while maintaining excellent control of the load. This simplifies the work, helps keep the operator and other workers out of the fall zone, and gives the operator the ability to perform the work from the most advantageous vantage point when equipped with the remote control.”

A specialized forestry package for the tree saw-equipped MRTs offers operators extra protection from falling debris. The package includes a windshield guard, boom covers and guards, hydraulic and electrical system covers, and a second return-to-tank line.

The Woodcracker tree saw and factory-installed guarding components are available for new machine orders and for existing Manitou MRT Vision+ models: MRT 2260, MRT 2660 and MRT 3060. Manitou says telehandlers equipped with the new tree saw will retain compatibility with other attachments.

“This new tree saw with grapple configuration delivers excellent heavy-duty performance for a specialized application while still delivering a broad range of capabilities as a three-in-one machine — telescopic handler, jib and aerial work platform,” says Kiskunas. “This type of versatility can really be an asset in smart fleet building and management.” 

Related Stories
Skytrak 8042 telehandler side view raised platform white background
Telehandlers
JLG's New SkyTrak 8042 Telehandler Redesigned from the Ground Up
Manitou MTA 519 compact telehandler
Telehandlers
Manitou’s New MTA 519 Compact Telehandler Can Run Skid Steer Attachments
Magni TH 7.10
Telehandlers
Magni Unveils New Fixed-Boom & Rotating Telehandlers
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Construction worker pouring bottle of water over head
Safety
29 "Cool" Gadgets and Gear for Working in the Heat
There's no secret to keeping cool on the jobsite, but these products might offer some added relief.
Case F Series Compact Wheel Loaders
Compact equipment
Case CE Refines its F Series Compact Wheel Loaders (Video)
black Hennessey 2024 Ford F-150 Velociraptor side view on road
Pickups
“911 Turbo of Trucks”: Hennessey’s New Ford F-150 VelociRaptor Tops 1,000 HP
Maxresdefault 6650ad0d21180
The Dirt
Fact vs. Fiction – The Truth About Autonomous Equipment
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Featured Sponsor
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Construction Fleet Management: 2024 Buyers Guide
DownloadView All