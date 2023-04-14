The Pettibone Extendo 1544X telehandler has a lift height of 44 feet and forward reach of 29 feet.

Pettibone has re-entered the 15,000-pound lift-capacity class for its X-Series telehandlers with the debut of its Extendo 1544X.

The company had discontinued its previous 15,000-pound model in 2015 after it switched to Tier 4 Final engines, said Mitch Fedie, product manager, but it has seen demand for a higher capacity telehandler for commercial and residential construction as well as oil and gas projects.

The rough-terrain telehandler’s lifting capacity makes it ideal for highway construction, pipe installation projects and heavy-duty material handling on building sites, the company says.

The 1544X can lift up to 44 feet high and has a forward reach of 29 feet. Lift capacity at max height is 10,000 pounds. It runs on a 117-horsepower Cummins turbo diesel engine. Pettibone mounted the engine onto a side pod to give the operator clear curbside views and a 19-inch ground clearance. The company says the telehandler can run at 100% load for a full day on one tank of diesel.

It also has four-wheel drive and limited-slip differential on the front axle. The Dana Powershift transmission has three speeds, forward and reverse. Pettibone says the telehandler also delivers a tight turning radius at 11 feet 4 inches and has two-wheel, four-wheel and crab steer.

The new telehandler weighs about 32,000 pounds and is built on the same Pettibone X-Series platform as its smaller models, so there is parts commonality. It features a lightweight boom design that reduces wear, increases strength and provides better control and accuracy for placing heavy loads, the company says. Contact forces on wear pads are reduced, while an external bottom-mounted extend cylinder cuts the load on wear pads in half, according to Pettibone.

The telehandler also provides cylinder cushioning to dampen the end strokes when extending and retracting the boom, which prevents hard, jarring stops and keeps loads from spilling. Fedie says the smooth hydraulics and pilot controls are among the favorite features of Pettibone customers. They also like the machines’ ruggedness, including steel diesel and hydraulic tanks.

Standard features in the enclosed cab include an ergonomic seat, pedal, joystick and steering-wheel positions; an analog, LCD gauge cluster; climate control; flat bolt-in glass; a split-door design; a rear window that opens; lockable storage under the seat; and water-resistant components including a steel dash for interior washdown.

A 7-inch digital display with an integrated backup camera is an option. Other options include solid tires instead of the standard foam-filled, a sling hook for additional load security, and a high-output LED lighting package along with the standard heavy-duty LED lighting.

Available attachments include cubing tines, fork positioning carriage, lumber forks, pallet forks, sling hook, slide-tilt carriage, vertical mast tower for 10 additional feet of lifting height, a truss boom and a utility bucket for transporting loose materials and debris.

Pettibone’s telematics system X-Command comes standard with a free two-year subscription for remote diagnostics, GPS tracking and monitoring usage data.

Quick specs