Genie’s telehandlers got an extra dose of versatility when the manufacturer unveiled six new attachments at the ARA Show in New Orleans this week: an auger tool, a truss boom, two multi-purpose buckets and two new carriage options.

Auger Attachment

The auger attachment, compatible with Genie’s GTH-5519 telehandler, offers bits from 8- to 48-inches in diameter that can be used with extensions up to 8 feet for rock and general-purpose drilling. It can drill a hole 5- to 15-feet deep.

Two drive motor options - either 2,800 foot-pounds of torque or 5,300 foot-pounds of torque – are available. Operators can precisely control the speed of the auger using the dial knob on the machine’s dash. The Halo LED Alignment system, an LED light ring, eliminates the need for a spotter by providing a visual aid for operators, Genie says.

The auger motors are also compatible with skid steers and compact excavators. A full range of extensions, drill bits and auger tooling, along with the drive motors, are available from Genie.

“Using the auger attachment on a telehandler offers reach not possible with other types of equipment,” says Amalija Kopac, Genie senior product manager. “This makes the auger attachment a perfect solution for drilling holes when there are obstructions, such as reaching over a ditch to drill holes for a fence or utility poles.”

Contractors can swap forks for a truss boom or multi-purpose buckets on the larger GTH-636, GTH-844, GTH-1056, and GTH-1256 models.

The 10-foot truss boom has a lifting capacity of 4,000 pounds and a variable reach of up to 13 feet. It can be rigged from three different points.

Two heavy-duty buckets – a 72-inch, 1-cubic-yard bucket or a 96-inch, 1.5-cubic-yard bucket – are available for the 6K through 12K GTH telehandlers. The material handling tools can scoop and place loose, unpalletized materials or move small tools and equipment, demolition waste, soils, and aggregates.

“Attachments are what make telehandlers the versatile tool carriers that contractors love and what expands fleet utilization for rental companies,” Kopac said. “In addition, using genuine Genie attachments gives contractors peace of mind that the tools are compatible with the respective load charts,” she said.

New Carriage Options

In addition, two new carriage options help increase flexibility while handling loads.

The 48-inch side-shift carriage lets the operator shift the load up to 8.25 inches without exiting the telehandler’s cab, reducing the need to reposition the telehandler when picking and placing.

For loads that are anything but standard, Genie’s new fork positioner carriage allows an operator to adjust the width of the forks from inside the telehandler’s cab. This eliminates the hassle of manually adjusting the forks, the company says.

“Genie’s current generation of telehandlers were designed, built, and extensively tested for the realities of heavy-duty jobs,” Kopac said. “These new attachments, when used in combination with the Genie Quick Attach™ system, are easy to swap on the job. Commonality of attachments gives rental fleet owners an opportunity to increase the versatility of the telehandlers in their fleet, contributing to lower costs and a better ROI.”

The auger attachment is available now, while the truss boom, multi-purpose buckets and carriage options will be available in spring 2024.