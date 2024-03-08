Manitou’s all-new MTA 519 compact telehandler offers the lifting and placing strengths of a telehandler and the versatility of a skid steer in a compact package.

The MTA 519 is 5 feet 11 inches wide and 6 feet 4 inches tall, making it small enough to fit through garage doors and down ramps into the lower levels of structures. It has a turning radius of 10 feet 10 inches.

With its 19-foot 1-inch maximum working height and outreach of up to 11 feet 2 inches, it can load and unload materials on the second floor of a structure.

And thanks to its skid steer quick attach system and a maximum load capacity of 5,500 pounds, the MTA 519 can operate a variety of standard-flow skid steer and CTL attachments. The new model made its debut at the 2024 ARA Show.

“Attachment compatibility increases utilization, both for rental businesses and contractors,” says Steve Kiskunas, product manager for telescopic handlers, Manitou. “This increases profitability. The ability to run standard-flow attachments with this machine, in addition to its more standard fork and bucket operations, makes it a productive addition to any fleet.”

The MTA 519 has a specially designed ground-engaging boom that enables it to use ground-engaging attachments, from snow pushes to brooms. The outer shell of the boom has steel of equal thickness on all sides for optimal strength — and the extension and retraction of the boom is entirely hydraulically driven. The boom is also situated lower within the framework of the machine for improved visibility to the right side of the machine from the cab.

“In addition to the traditional lifting and placing strengths, these booms are also designed to better handle the side-to-side forces you experience in ground-engaging applications, really giving you a purpose-built operator’s experience,” says Kiskunas. “Operators can run this telehandler in all functions with confidence that it will perform as desired.”

Inside the Machine

Despite its compact size, the MTA 519 still features a full-sized operator’s station. The cab is 31 inches wide with a 74-inch-tall entryway for comfortable operation and easy access.

A new ergonomically situated joystick operates in the same pattern and functions as all other North American telehandlers.

The MTA 519’s 74-horsepower engine and all critical power and drivetrain components have been placed low within the frame for greater visibility over the hood and easy access to all daily maintenance points.

“We know that the easier service is, the more likely it is that it will be done regularly and done properly,” says Kiskunas. “A big part of our mission at Manitou to lower total cost of ownership is to help extend machine life cycles and increase uptime through extremely simple service. The MTA 519 delivers on that.”

It also features a two-speed hydrostatic Dana transmission, along with Dana axles — limited slip in the front, and open axles in the back.

With five tire options and a ground clearance of 13 inches, the MTA 519 is built to work on all terrains.

Parts and Service

Manitou says it has placed additional focus on parts availability ahead of the product launch for fast response times to orders.

“We have pre-stocked our warehouse in support of this new model, ensuring that dealers and fleet managers alike have fast and easy access to parts, further ensuring uptime and a lower total cost of ownership,” says Kiskunas.

The standard Manitou EasyMANAGER fleet management platform also allows business owners and fleet managers to stay connected to the health, performance and efficiency of the machine.

“Whether you’re a rental business managing service schedules, or a fleet manager analyzing the utilization and performance of the machine, we make it extremely easy to access, understand and act on all of the great data coming off of the machine,” says Kiskunas.