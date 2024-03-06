Magni has presented various updates or new models of its machines in the past several months, including the TH 7.10, a redesign of the TH 6.10 model.

Following the unveiling of an expanded line of fixed boom telehandlers at ConExpo 2023, Magni has presented various updates and new models in the past several months.

At the heart of Magni’s manufacturing process is the mindset of continuously updating its lineup of telehandlers. All the latest models are equipped with redesigned cabs that offer greater visibility and easier access. The upgraded cabs officially debuted on the TH and RTH models in 2023.

Magni For starters, the new cab door is fully openable and lockable up to 180 degrees and can be unlocked from the ground. To improve entry and exit, in addition to a second ladder located on the opposite side of the chassis.

Magni also introduced an “easy access” system, activated at the push of a button on the left joystick, that allows the cab to be automatically aligned with both the front and rear ladders to facilitate exit and entry.

Magni In addition, LED lights have been positioned at various points in the cab when the door is opened to further facilitate access to the machine in low-light or darker conditions. The lights can be dimmed and will gradually fade out once the machine is switched off.

Interiors on all of Magni’s RTH and TH models have been restyled with all paneling now being an injection moulding for improved durability. The company says the cab also features a storage pocket and cupholder positioned under the right armrest.

As a further creature comfort, a two-position sunblind is fitted in the roof for those days when the sun is a major factor. Also, air filtration inside the cab has been improved with a front ventilation grid that Magni says improves airflow and defrosts the windscreen faster.

According to the company, the overall cab design even makes some maintenance routines easier. Two new internal technical compartments were positioned behind the screen containing the fuses and behind the seat the diagnostic sockets containing most of the control units to simplify that process.

From an operation perspective, the Magni Combi Touch System (MCTS) onboard software, accessed via a 7- or 12-inch touch screen, also has been upgraded with graphic restyling for a smoother user experience according to the company.

Navigation is completed using icons and operators now have a new main menu screen giving access to the various functions and three dedicated pre-sets to optimize performance.

Primary functions include:

Handling mode: allowing boom and traction speeds to be separated for more precise, faster movements when extending the boom while moving the vehicle.

Eco mode: this allows the engine rpm to be automatically reduced once the maximum speed is reached during on-road travel at constant speed, reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

Dedicated pre-settings: three new presets that can be selected by the operator, from the most precise to the most reactive. The monitor also shows views from the reversing cameras, which are now standard on the RTH models.

The latest machines from Magni have four-wheel drive and automatic leveling systems, which act on both the wheels and stabilizers allowing the operator to adjust the inclination of the machine.

Using the Magni Live Load Diagram (LLD) system, operators can adjust the inclination of the machine using three different versions of the load chart screen for a complete view of the operating limits.

Magni says their telehandlers are the only machines in the size class in the U.S. to feature a Load Moment Indicator and Load-Limiting Technology for safer lifts.

According to the company, the standard view displays all the load bands and was a feature of previous models. The dynamic display shows the working area in relation to the load being lifted. Lastly, the 360-degree dynamic display provides the operator with a view of the working area available from above, enabling greater precision when working in conditions of varying stability.

All the Magni telehandlers can adapt to different applications on a jobsite by changing the attachment. Using forks they can operate as a telehandler, by fitting the winch the machines act like an off-road crane, and by attaching the basket the machines can be used like an aerial platform. The RFID system on the machine automatically recognizes the attachment and its relative load charts.

Fixed boom

At ConExpo 2023, Magni expanded its line of fixed boom telehandlers with 12,000-pound capacity models that are ideal for light industrial sites.

Both the TH 4,5.19 and TH 5,5.19 offer lift heights of 61 feet 8 inches and a maximum reach of 46 feet 5 inches. Each offers a maximum lift capacity of 6,600 lbs. at maximum height.

Each powered by a 75.3 horsepower Deutz engine, Magni says the TH 4,5.19 has a 10,000 lb. maximum lift capacity, while the TH 5,5.19 provides a 12,100 lbs. maximum lift capacity.

The TH 7.10 is a fixed telescopic handler unveiled recently that has the highest load capacity in Magni’s TH range. A redesign of the TH 6.10 model, the TH 7.10’s maximum lift capacity of 15,432 lbs. at 27 feet is a 16% increase from the previous model.

Magni says the TH 7.10 can safely reach a height of 31 feet on rough terrain with a maximum load of 13,227 lbs. According to the company, that’s a 20% improvement in lift capacity.

In addition, the 7.10 can support 5,511 lbs. at the maximum horizontal reach of 19 feet.

Like other TH models, it will be available in basic or premium versions, with either a 74- or 101-horsepower Deutz engine. In addition to more power, the premium also includes air conditioning and radio as standard.

Rotating

A new array of rotating telescopic handlers from Magni has also entered the market.

Due to its compactness, the RTH 5.18 rotating telescopic handler is ideal for construction site operations, according to Magni. Compatible with a wide range of accessories, it can function for multiple applications, potentially reducing the number of machines needed on site.

The 5.18 is equipped with pivoting stabilizers with a large contact surface. Like other Magni models, it offers a load monitoring system to protect against overload.

Magni says the RTH 5.18 has increased its maximum lift capacity to 11,000 lbs. At its maximum height of 57 feet and 2 inches, the machine can carry 6,600 lbs.

Meanwhile, the RTH 8.35 was built from the redesign of Magni's 6.36 model, showcasing upgraded load charts and a 4,409-pound lifting capacity boost.

It is equipped with two extension modes, M1 and M2. The two modes give operators access to two different load charts.

The standard extension mode, M1, offers the operator maximum reach and higher load capacities at the maximum height while M2 restricts reach to provide an increased load capacity of up to 17,630 pounds. Compared to the previous 6.35 model, the 8.35 offers maximum load capacities 33% higher in mode M2 and 20% higher in mode M1.

Another model, the RTH 8.46, was created from a restyling of the 6.46 model. Magni says it has a new boom, developed to provide lifting capacities of up to 17,600 pounds at 72 feet. Maintaining the two extension modes, the 8.46 is a rotating telehandler with one of the highest lifting heights at 149 feet 7 inches. The machine can carry 2,200 pounds to a horizontal reach of 101 feet and 1,100 pounds to a maximum reach of 108 feet.

Quick Specs

TH 4,5.19

Lift capacity: 10,000 lbs.

Lift at maximum height: 6,600 lbs.

Lifting height: 61 feet 8 inches

Reach: 46 feet 4 inches

Power: 75.3 hp at 2200 rpm

Travel speed: 15 mph.

Stabilizers: Pivoting

Magni



TH 5,5.19

Lift capacity: 12,100 lbs.

Lift at maximum height: 6,600 lbs.

Lifting height: 61 feet 8 inches

Reach: 46 feet 4 inches

Power: 75.3 hp at 2200 rpm

Travel speed: 15 mph.

Stabilizers: Pivoting

Magni



TH 7.10

Lifting capacity: 15,400 lbs.

Capacity at maximum height: 3,200 lbs.

Lifting height: 31 feet 2 inches

Reach: 19 feet 4 inches

Rated power: 101.20 hp at 2,200 rpm

Travel speed: 15 mph.

Rotating Telescopic Handlers

RTH 5.18

Lift capacity: 11,000 lbs.

Lift at maximum height: 6,600 lbs.

Lifting height: 57 feet 2 inches

Reach: 47 feet 7 inches

Power: 75.3 hp at 2200 rpm

Travel speed: 15 mph.

Stabilizers: Pivoting

Magni



RTH 8.35

Lifting capacity: 17,630 lbs.

Capacity at maximum height: 6,610 lbs.

Lifting height: 114 feet 6 inches

Reach: 88 feet 7 inches

Rated power: 238 hp at 2,200 rpm

Travel speed: 24 mph.

Magni



RTH 8.46