Rogue “Operator” Hops in Crane, Lowers Boom Over I-10 Causing 4 Crashes

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Aug 19, 2025
A man hopped in this crane August 16 in Louisiana and lowered the boom over westbound I-10 causing four wrecks, Louisiana State Police say.
Louisiana State Police Troop D

A man in Louisiana hopped in an unoccupied crane parked at a work zone and caused multiple crashes on Interstate 10.

When Louisiana State Police troopers arrived on the scene at about 5:30 a.m. August 16, they found the crane in the median with its boom extended over westbound lanes of I-10 in Vinton. The crane’s cables were hanging over the interstate and had been struck by a passing vehicle. After that, three more crashes occurred.

“These incidents resulted in two reported injuries, major damage to the crane, significant property damage and a prolonged closure of the interstate,” LSP Troop D reported on Facebook.

The rogue operator had already left by the time troopers arrived, but he did leave a significant clue.

“While processing the scene, detectives recovered a Ram pickup truck key fob inside the crane,” LSP said.

Not too far away, they spotted a Ram truck stuck in a field just south of I-10. They also found the owner of the truck, and he was arrested.  

For some unknown reason, the 37-year-old man from Vinton abandoned the truck, crossed I-10 and entered the crane. The worksite was inactive at the time. “Once inside, he manipulated the crane boom over the westbound lanes of I-10, obstructing traffic and causing the crashes,” LSP said.

The man was arrested on the following charges: simple burglary, aggravated obstruction of a highway, two counts of negligent injuring, five counts of hit-and-run driving, criminal mischief and “pedestrian on the interstate.”

LSP says it is looking into the possibility of an accomplice as part of its investigation.

