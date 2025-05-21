Manitowoc is rolling out a replacement for both the Grove RT770E and GRT880 rough-terrain cranes with the new 80-ton capacity GRT780.

The crane with “best-in-class boom length and strength” features a five-section Megafrom full-power boom spanning 39.2 to 155.1 feet. Its 35- to 56-foot bi-fold swing-away jib can be manually offset up to 45 degrees. A Cummins B6.7L diesel engine powers the crane.

The GRT780 comes with 17,500 pounds of standard counterweight. A 20,500-pound counterweight and a hydraulic counterweight removal system are available options. The crane’s gross vehicle weight is 99,500 pounds with the standard counterweight or 102,500 pounds with the heavy counterweight.

Grove says it designed the crane to be easy to maneuver and set up. The GRT780 is 9.8 feet wide, and its Maxbase variable outrigger system allows for asymmetric configurations on congested sites. Multiple steering modes are available via the steering wheel for easier positioning.

Comfort and visibility have been enhanced in the new cab that is 3 inches wider, tilts 20 degrees and comes with a three-camera system. Operations can be managed via the new 12-inch touchscreen CCS display.

Additional features include high-output heat and air conditioning, flat decking, storage compartments and a full LED lighting package with new side-mounted carrier lights.

Along with the GRT765, it is the first Grove rough-terrain crane to offer the Grove Connect telematics and fleet management system launched in 2022. Service technicians will benefit from the oCSI (on Crane Service Interface) for enhanced diagnostics and service and centrally located service points on the superstructure and carrier.

The GRT780 is currently built in Shady Grove, Pa., but plans are underway for additional production in Niella Tanaro, Italy, for European distribution. The new model was on display for the first time at the recent Bauma trade show in Munich, Germany. Grove backs the GRT780 with a two-year standard warranty.