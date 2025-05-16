Manitowoc's new Grove GHC200 is designed for heavy-duty lifting on uneven terrain, including swampy and mountainous conditions.

Manitowoc has launched its largest Grove telescopic crawler crane, the 200-ton-capacity, 185-foot-tall GHC200.

The crane is fully self-rigging and can be transported to a jobsite in six to seven loads, the company says. And if you need more than the 185-foot-long main boom, you can configure it with a 71.5-foot manual or hydraulic swing-away extension for a total height of 265.7 feet.

The crane can swing 360 degrees and pick and carry 100% of its load chart on inclines up to 4 degrees.

Manitowoc says the GHC200 – GHC stands for Grove Hydraulic Crawler – is designed for heavy-duty lifting on uneven terrain, including swampy and mountainous conditions. It “will increase the ability of companies to compete for and win jobs that require higher lifting capacities,” says JJ Grace, Manitowoc’s product manager for GHC cranes.

He adds that its “strength and increased pick-and-carry capabilities” make it ideal for general construction and renewable-energy projects.

The cab on the GHC200 tilts up to 20 degrees to give the operator increased visibility when working at high angles with an extended boom, according to Manitowoc. The cab also gets a large air-suspension, heated seat; climate control; and camera views of the hoist, rear and right side.

Other features include:

Cummins 86.7L Tier 4 Final diesel engine.

Hydraulically extendable and retractable tracks.

Multiple tool and storage boxes.

Additional 90% pinning location on the boom sections, which enables increased capacity and versatility when setting up the crane.

Frame-mounted jacks for track installation.

Hydraulically installed counterweights.

Main and optional auxiliary hoist includes drum rotation and third wrap indicators and a 26-millimeter wire rope for maximum permissible single-line pull of 29,765 pounds.

The crane has a gross vehicle weight of 340,900 pounds. The next-largest in the Grove telescopic crawler crane lineup is the 140-ton-capacity GHC140 with a main boom length of 171 feet.