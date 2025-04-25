Prototype Grove GMK5250L-2 All-Terrain Crane Teases New Cabs, Tech

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 25, 2025
Grove Gmk250 L 1
Manitowoc

Manitowoc teased a prototype of its Grove GMK5250L-2 all-terrain crane at Bauma, featuring a new design, updated cabs and advanced technology. The new model will replace the five-axle, 250-metric-ton-capacity GMK250L-1, with deliveries expected to begin in 2027.

The GMK5250L-2 sports a new black and gray paint job with white linework on the body and cabs. The cab on the superstructure is a completely new design, while the carrier cab is a larger version of what is on the current range of Grove’s smaller all-terrain cranes.

The cab interior has the new generation of Manitowoc’s Crane Control System, CCS 2.0. The system includes MAXbase 2.0, an improved version of the variable outrigger positioning system, which enables more flexible setup on site. With MAXbase 2.0, the crane can run on-board load chart calculations depending on the crane’s configuration, enabling operators to set up and lift faster. “Infinite variations” of outrigger configurations allow owners to use the crane in more applications, Manitowoc says.

The crane features several driver-assistance technologies, including more cameras for enhanced road and site safety.

“With this refreshed and updated GMK5250L-2, we’re offering a look at our new and exciting generation of Grove all-terrain cranes,” said Andreas Cremer, vice president of product management for all-terrain cranes. “There are improved ergonomics, controls and even a new swing door on the superstructure. We’re excited to gather more feedback from customers at Bauma and use that to continue our development.”

The crane is designed to exceed the requirements of all current and forthcoming legislation, including the EN 13000 standard under the European Machinery Directive. Testing and voice of customer improvements will continue at Manitowoc’s facility in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, before the first models hit the market in 2027.

Related Stories
Tadano AC 5.250L-2 All-Terrain Crane
Cranes
Tadano’s New AC 5.250L-2 All-Terrain Crane Sports a 259-Foot Main Boom
barn owl trapped in water tank with basket being lowered to rescue
Cranes
Trapped Owl Saved by Construction Crew with Crane and Basket (Video)
the sany SAC40000T all-terrain crane
Cranes
Sany Delivers the First SAC40000T, the Largest Ever All-Terrain Crane
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Partner Insights
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Manitou's new MRT 4070 all-terrain rotating telehandler with 130-foot lift height.
Telehandlers
Manitou Reveals its Tallest All-Terrain Telehandler and 2 New Electric Models
The new MRT 4070 delivers the highest height of Manitou's rotating telehandlers yet maintains a compact size for work in confined spaces.
Prinoth’s new Panther T9R rotating, compact crawler carrier
Construction Equipment
Prinoth Launches New Panther T9R Rotating Crawler Carrier with 8.8-Ton Payload
Avant Tecno's 855i, with a dump height of 11 feet 5.8 inches and a lift capacity of 4,190 pounds, is among the new small articulated loaders entering the U.S. market.
Construction Equipment
What’s New with Small Articulated Loaders? Buyer’s Guide 2025
XCMG XE215EV electric crawler excavator
Excavators
XCMG Debuts Battery-Swappable 25-Ton XE215EV Electric Excavator
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Featured Sponsor
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All