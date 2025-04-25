Manitowoc teased a prototype of its Grove GMK5250L-2 all-terrain crane at Bauma, featuring a new design, updated cabs and advanced technology. The new model will replace the five-axle, 250-metric-ton-capacity GMK250L-1, with deliveries expected to begin in 2027.

The GMK5250L-2 sports a new black and gray paint job with white linework on the body and cabs. The cab on the superstructure is a completely new design, while the carrier cab is a larger version of what is on the current range of Grove’s smaller all-terrain cranes.

The cab interior has the new generation of Manitowoc’s Crane Control System, CCS 2.0. The system includes MAXbase 2.0, an improved version of the variable outrigger positioning system, which enables more flexible setup on site. With MAXbase 2.0, the crane can run on-board load chart calculations depending on the crane’s configuration, enabling operators to set up and lift faster. “Infinite variations” of outrigger configurations allow owners to use the crane in more applications, Manitowoc says.

The crane features several driver-assistance technologies, including more cameras for enhanced road and site safety.

“With this refreshed and updated GMK5250L-2, we’re offering a look at our new and exciting generation of Grove all-terrain cranes,” said Andreas Cremer, vice president of product management for all-terrain cranes. “There are improved ergonomics, controls and even a new swing door on the superstructure. We’re excited to gather more feedback from customers at Bauma and use that to continue our development.”

The crane is designed to exceed the requirements of all current and forthcoming legislation, including the EN 13000 standard under the European Machinery Directive. Testing and voice of customer improvements will continue at Manitowoc’s facility in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, before the first models hit the market in 2027.