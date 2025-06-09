Florida Crane Collapse Kills 2 Construction Workers

A screenshot from a Health First video of construction of the future Cape Canaveral Hospital posted March 21 on Facebook, marking the one-year anniversary of construction start. A crane collapsed on the site June 4, killing two concrete workers.
Health First Facebook page

Two concrete workers died when a large crane collapsed June 4 at a Florida hospital construction project.

Isael Martinez, 34, of Haines City and Hector Pozos, 57, of Kissimmee were pouring a concrete column at about 2 p.m. when part of the crane collapsed on top of them, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Both were working for Baker Construction, which is providing structural concrete services for a new Cape Canaveral Hospital on Merritt Island, according to the company.

Health First is the project owner for the future 267,900-square-foot hospital. Gilbane Building Company is providing construction management services. Construction began in March 2024, and the hospital is expected to open in 2027. Along with a new 120-bed hospital, the project includes a three-story, 92,000-square-foot medical office building.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is conducting the death investigation, and the U.S. Occupational Health & Safety Administration is conducting the accident investigation, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

No cause has been determined for the collapse, but there were reports of thunderstorms and wind gusts of up to 55 mph in the area.

Health First says the site is secure and under active investigation, and it is working with Gilbane and local authorities.

“While no Health First associates were on site at the time and all are safe, this is a profound loss for everyone involved,” the company said June 5 in a Facebook post. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the families, loved ones and all those affected. Our hearts are with you during this incredibly difficult time.”

Baker Construction released a statement on its website June 6:

“These individuals were valued members of the team and part of the extended Baker family. We mourn their loss alongside their loved ones, friends and fellow co-workers.

“We are working closely with the Owner, the Construction Manager, and all involved parties, to understand the full scope of what occurred and ensure the continued safety of everyone involved.”

The company says its leadership team was on site within hours of the incident, and it is “focused on supporting the families and all those impacted by this tragedy.”

Gilbane issued a statement saying the site is secure and work has been suspended. “We share our deepest condolences with the families, loved ones and co-workers."

 

