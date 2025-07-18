3 Workers Die After Run Over by Construction Equipment in Pa., N.Y., Miss.

Don McLoud
Jul 18, 2025
Construction Accident Getty Images

Between July 8 and 15, three workers died in separate incidents when run over by construction equipment in Pennsylvania, New York and Mississippi.

The incidents follow two run-over deaths in South Carolina between June 16 and 22 – one by skid steer and one by milling machine.

Worker Hit by Truck on Bridge Project

The first incident occurred July 8 on a bridge project in North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.

Brian Keefer, 53, was working on a project to rehab the Route 993 bridge when he was run over by a reversing truck being used to spray water at high pressure, according to TribLive. A second worker was injured and treated and released at a local hospital. The project involves hydro-demolition to remove road surface and eventually applying a latex-modified concrete overlay.

The U.S. Occupational Safety & Health Administration has opened an investigation into the case. Law enforcement is also investigating and reported that the truck was turned on and found that its backup lights and alarm were working, according to TribLive.

Keefer was a foreman and superintendent for Gulisek Construction of Mount Pleasant where he worked for 23 years, according to his obituary. He is survived by his wife, two children and three grandchildren.

“He was a natural leader, respected by his coworkers, and known for his incredible work ethic and craftsmanship,” the obituary said.

Worker Run Over by Tandem-Drum Compactor

On July 11 in Clay, New York, a worker on a parking lot paving project at a shopping center was run over by a tandem-drum asphalt compactor.

Rendolph Larose, 41, of Syracuse was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office.

OSHA has opened an investigation into the incident. Larose worked for Orchard Earth & Pipe Corp. of Solvay.

Skid Steer Accidentally Knocked into Gear

On July 15, a 21-year-old worker in West Point, Mississippi, was run over by a skid steer at an industrial site.

Tyquavious Deshawn "Tank" McMillian was reportedly helping another worker with a skid steer when he reached into the cab, accidentally knocked the skid steer into gear, and it ran over him, WCBI reports. McMillian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred at Plum Creek Environmental, which manufactures waste containers and compaction equipment.

"A beloved son, dedicated brother and cherished friend, Tank touched the lives of many with his infectious smile and unwavering positivity, which he maintained regardless of the challenges he faced," said his obituary. "While his time with us was brief, Tank’s legacy of love, laughter and resilience will continue to inspire and uplift those who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be deeply missed yet fondly remembered by all whose lives he touched."

How to Prevent Struck-by Incidents

Struck-by incidents are one of the leading causes of construction fatalities, including workers being run over by equipment in busy work zones.

Here’s how to prevent them:

  • Operators of equipment should always be aware of the crewmembers around them.
  • Crewmembers should never ride on machines not designed for passenger transport.
  • Remind employees to move slowly and cautiously around heavy equipment and to avoid sudden movements or direction changes without first looking around.
  • Use pedestrian walkways when working near heavy equipment.
  • Wear appropriate protective gear (safety glasses, hardhat, face shields, etc.).
  • Increase the visibility of workers and equipment.
  • Use positive barriers between workers and traffic, work vehicles, heavy equipment and falling objects.
  • Employ prevention methods using vehicle technologies such as driver warning systems, worker warning systems, speed reduction systems, rollover protection structures, seatbelts.
