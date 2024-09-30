Aerial work platform manufacturer Niftylift reports 4,000% growth over the past 20 years due to a strategy of focusing on independent rental dealers and alternative power like electric rough-terrain models and the latest hybrid technology.

The company has also developed the world’s first hydrogen-electric aerial work platforms – the SP45 H2E and the SP50 H2E – that are also available in the U.S. And it recently introduced its first electric straight-boom lift, the SP65 SE.

“When we first entered North America, we may have been a bit ahead of our time, but the market has matured and is more receptive to environmentally friendly technologies,” said Jon Hedlund, vice president of sales.

The U.K-based company lists its most popular U.S. models as the SP50N, SP50 4x4 and SP50E.

Users can choose Tier 4 Final diesel engines for increased traction and gradeability or the hybrid diesel-electric models for lower emissions and fuel savings. When working indoors or in areas where quiet operation is needed, the hybrid models can also be switched to electric-only mode.

Other Niftylift power innovations include an advanced exhaust purification system to reduce carbon monoxide, hydrocarbon and particulate emissions. A Diesel Re-Gen feature recharges the batteries whenever the machine is idle and the engine is running.

Along with engine technology, the company also focuses on lightweight designs of its aerial lifts.