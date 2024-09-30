Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

Niftylift Reports U.S. Growth Success for its Aerial Work Platforms

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Sep 30, 2024

Aerial work platform manufacturer Niftylift reports 4,000% growth over the past 20 years due to a strategy of focusing on independent rental dealers and alternative power like electric rough-terrain models and the latest hybrid technology.

The company has also developed the world’s first hydrogen-electric aerial work platforms – the SP45 H2E and the SP50 H2E – that are also available in the U.S. And it recently introduced its first electric straight-boom lift, the SP65 SE.

“When we first entered North America, we may have been a bit ahead of our time, but the market has matured and is more receptive to environmentally friendly technologies,” said Jon Hedlund, vice president of sales.

The U.K-based company lists its most popular U.S. models as the SP50N, SP50 4x4 and SP50E.

Users can choose Tier 4 Final diesel engines for increased traction and gradeability or the hybrid diesel-electric models for lower emissions and fuel savings. When working indoors or in areas where quiet operation is needed, the hybrid models can also be switched to electric-only mode.

Other Niftylift power innovations include an advanced exhaust purification system to reduce carbon monoxide, hydrocarbon and particulate emissions. A Diesel Re-Gen feature recharges the batteries whenever the machine is idle and the engine is running.

Along with engine technology, the company also focuses on lightweight designs of its aerial lifts.

