Haulotte Completely Redesigns HA61 RTJ Pro Rough-Terrain, Articulated Boom Lift

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Apr 5, 2024
Haulotte HA61 RTJ Pro rough terrain articulated boom lift working at height inside building under construction
The Haulotte HA61 RTJ Pro can reach as high as 61 feet and has a platform capacity of 770 pounds in the new Dual Reach mode for working with additional weight and tilt capacity.
Haulotte

Haulotte has completely redesigned its HA61 RTJ Pro rough-terrain articulated boom lift and added a new feature for extra lift capacity and additional tilt on sloping ground.

The HA61 has a platform height of 61 feet and a platform that can hold up to two people for a total weight of 550 pounds. The new standard Dual Reach system, however, adds an additional 220 pounds of platform capacity and enables the lift to increase its working tilt angle from 4 to 6 degrees. In Dual Reach mode, back-and-forth movements between the ground and working area are limited and the boom’s working envelope is automatically adapted for stability. To learn more about Dual Reach, check out the Haulotte video below:


The HA61 comes standard with 360-degree continuous rotation, four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering and oscillating axle, which keeps all four wheels on the ground for stability and traction. Also standard are Haulotte’s innovative safety features: Activ Shield Bar and and Activ Lighting.

Activ Shield Bar protects the platform operator from being crushed against a structure when backing up. When the operator leans into the bar when being pushed from behind it automatically shuts off the lift.

Activ Lighting consists of 10 LED spotlights for safely loading and unloading the machine on and off a trailer in low-light conditions. Two new reflective stickers on the counterweight also give the machine visibility in urban environments. 

The HA61 runs on a 25-horsepower Kubota diesel engine that, combined with new mechanical and hydraulic systems, reduces fuel consumption 35% to 50% compared to previous models, Haulotte says. The redesigned chassis and improved hydraulic design with axle drive have reduced the number of hydraulic hoses by 35%.

closer look at platform with workers on Haulotte HA61 RTJ Pro rough terrain articulated boom liftThe new Haulotte HA61 RTJ Pro has a horizontal reach of 39 feet and an up-and-over clearance of 28 feet.HaulotteOther features include:

  • Automatic differential lock for extra traction on uneven or muddy ground
  • Proportional controls for precise, smooth driving
  • Ergonomic control panel
  • Haulotte Activ Screen on-board diagnostics tool
  • Haulotte Diag mobile app for advanced diagnostics and troubleshooting
  • Sherpal telematics to remotely monitor the machine’s status in real time.

Quick Specs:

  • Platform height: 61’
  • Horizontal reach: 39’ 1”
  • Up and over clearance: 27’ 11”
  • Lift capacity: 550 lbs. (2 people); Dual Reach mode: 770 lbs.
  • Engine: Kubota Tier 4 Final 25 hp
  • Weight: 20,591 lbs.

 

Learn More
