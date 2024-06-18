Tracked Lifts' New TL 13.80 Has 3 Power Modes: Gas, Electric, Hybrid

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jun 18, 2024
TL 13.80 tracked aerial lift
Tracked Lifts

Tracked Lifts has rolled out its new TL 13.80 tracked aerial lift, designed for facility maintenance, landscaping, tree care and more.

Powered by a 10-horsepower Honda gas engine coupled with a 24-volt lithium-ion hybrid power battery, the TL 13.80 can be used in three power modes – electric, hybrid or gas – for indoor or outdoor applications. It has a working height of 44 feet, a maximum outreach of 25 feet 7 inches, and a 440-pound basket load capacity.

For greater versatility, the TL 13.80 comes equipped with an articulated boom with a fly jib and 360 degrees of rotation.

Air/water and 110-volt electric outlets are available in the basket. The unit can be operated from the basket or the ground via a wireless remote control. Additionally, it offers proportional speed control for both drive and aerial movements.

The variable-width undercarriage can be reduced to 2 feet, 6 inches in transport mode to fit through a standard 36-inch door. At full width, the tracks are 3 feet, 3 inches wide. The TL 13.80 automatically self-levels on uneven ground.

At 3,638 pounds, the TL 13.80 can be hauled with a three-quarter-ton pickup, with no CDL required.

Advanced safety features, from overload sensors to automatic descent systems, protect operators and bystanders. The lift’s heavy duty steel construction is designed for durability against impact. 

Related Stories
All Access Equipment Track Lift Truck Mount & Transport Deck
Aerial Lifts
All Access Equipment Intros “2-for-1” Track Lift Truck Mount & Transport Deck
Haulotte HA61 RTJ Pro rough terrain articulated boom lift working at height inside building under construction
Aerial Lifts
Haulotte Completely Redesigns HA61 RTJ Pro Rough-Terrain, Articulated Boom Lift
Genie VR Aerial Lift Training Platform
Aerial Lifts
Genie Rolls Out New VR Aerial Lift Training Platform (Video)
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Caterpillar 259d3 compact track loader.
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Compact Track Loaders in 2024
Find out the most popular models of new and used financed machines, and which models are fetching the most at auction.
Rototilt tiltrotator excavator ConExpo 2023 display
Attachments
Are You Ready for a Tiltrotator? Here’s What’s on the Market
V1 A2916 Cc Min
Compact Excavators
Develon Debuts its Smallest Mini Excavator, the DX17Z-7
Deere 333 P-Tier compact track loader
Compact equipment
Deere Unveils New Large-Frame Skid Steers, CTLs with "One-Piece Cab"
volvo electric l120 wheel loader going down ramp
Wheel Loaders
Volvo to Intro Largest Electric Wheel Loader, the L120, in N. America
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Construction Fleet Management: 2024 Buyers Guide
DownloadView All