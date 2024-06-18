Tracked Lifts has rolled out its new TL 13.80 tracked aerial lift, designed for facility maintenance, landscaping, tree care and more.

Powered by a 10-horsepower Honda gas engine coupled with a 24-volt lithium-ion hybrid power battery, the TL 13.80 can be used in three power modes – electric, hybrid or gas – for indoor or outdoor applications. It has a working height of 44 feet, a maximum outreach of 25 feet 7 inches, and a 440-pound basket load capacity.

For greater versatility, the TL 13.80 comes equipped with an articulated boom with a fly jib and 360 degrees of rotation.

Air/water and 110-volt electric outlets are available in the basket. The unit can be operated from the basket or the ground via a wireless remote control. Additionally, it offers proportional speed control for both drive and aerial movements.

The variable-width undercarriage can be reduced to 2 feet, 6 inches in transport mode to fit through a standard 36-inch door. At full width, the tracks are 3 feet, 3 inches wide. The TL 13.80 automatically self-levels on uneven ground.

At 3,638 pounds, the TL 13.80 can be hauled with a three-quarter-ton pickup, with no CDL required.

Advanced safety features, from overload sensors to automatic descent systems, protect operators and bystanders. The lift’s heavy duty steel construction is designed for durability against impact.