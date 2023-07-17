UK Companies Launch World's First Hydrogen-Electric Powered Access Platform

Niftylift HR17E mobile elevated work platform
Speedy Hire

UK-based rental house Speedy Hire has collaborated with mobile elevated work platform manufacturer Niftylift to design and manufacture the world’s first hydrogen-electric powered access platform.

According to the partners, the zero-emissions, zero-carbon HR15E and HR17E mobile elevated work platforms offer the first alternative to diesel-powered equipment on early stage construction sites where electric infrastructure is “virtually non-existent.”

The lifts feature an electric battery that can be operated for up to five days on a single charge, with additional range available from the on-board hydrogen fuel cell.

The models are based on Niftylift’s existing diesel-powered HR15 and HR17. The HR15 offers 51 feet, 6 inches of working height with 31 feet of reach. The HR17 has the same reach with 56 feet, 6 inches of working height. Hybrid and electric versions of the model are also available from the manufacturer.

[Related Content: The End of Diesel's Dominance?]

At this time, the lifts will be supplied exclusively to Speedy Hire as part of a three-year, $11.4-million deal.

Andrew Briggs, powered access managing director at Speedy Hire, said: “The phenomenal single charging capability of the Niftylift hydrogen-electric powered access platform is the powered access equivalent of launching a new vehicle with a thousand-mile range, and that is before you add the additional capacity of the hydrogen fuel cell. This innovation will enable our customers to hire a game-changing and repeatable on-site solution, that helps them meet their operational net zero targets of the future.”

John Keely, managing director at Niftylift, added: “With our new hydrogen-electric HR15E and HR17E, Speedy can provide its customers with a long-term net zero solution for on-site machine charging - a world-first and a massive step forward for the powered access industry.”

Manufactured at Niftylift’s facility in Milton Keynes, the first platform will be delivered to Speedy Hire’s Innovation Center later this month.  

