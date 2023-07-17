UK-based rental house Speedy Hire has collaborated with mobile elevated work platform manufacturer Niftylift to design and manufacture the world’s first hydrogen-electric powered access platform.

According to the partners, the zero-emissions, zero-carbon HR15E and HR17E mobile elevated work platforms offer the first alternative to diesel-powered equipment on early stage construction sites where electric infrastructure is “virtually non-existent.”

The lifts feature an electric battery that can be operated for up to five days on a single charge, with additional range available from the on-board hydrogen fuel cell.

The models are based on Niftylift’s existing diesel-powered HR15 and HR17. The HR15 offers 51 feet, 6 inches of working height with 31 feet of reach. The HR17 has the same reach with 56 feet, 6 inches of working height. Hybrid and electric versions of the model are also available from the manufacturer.

At this time, the lifts will be supplied exclusively to Speedy Hire as part of a three-year, $11.4-million deal.

Andrew Briggs, powered access managing director at Speedy Hire, said: “The phenomenal single charging capability of the Niftylift hydrogen-electric powered access platform is the powered access equivalent of launching a new vehicle with a thousand-mile range, and that is before you add the additional capacity of the hydrogen fuel cell. This innovation will enable our customers to hire a game-changing and repeatable on-site solution, that helps them meet their operational net zero targets of the future.”

John Keely, managing director at Niftylift, added: “With our new hydrogen-electric HR15E and HR17E, Speedy can provide its customers with a long-term net zero solution for on-site machine charging - a world-first and a massive step forward for the powered access industry.”

Manufactured at Niftylift’s facility in Milton Keynes, the first platform will be delivered to Speedy Hire’s Innovation Center later this month.